Holly Willoughby's £39 wide-leg M&S trousers are finally back in stock

Of every comeback trend to hit the high street in recent years, wide-leg trousers is one we're not at all mad about. Thanks to the runway resurgence, our favourite stores followed suit and our dream off-duty pair from M&S is now back in stock.

Taking to Instagram in October, Holly Willoughby shared a photo of herself in the cream wide-leg trousers from her Marks and Spencer edit and we knew we needed them immediately. With their elasticated high waist, they’re both comfortable and chic, while the side stripe gives them a sports luxe feel.

Available in sizes 6-22, you can choose from three different lengths (short, standard or long) and they retail for just £39.50. If a light colour sounds less than practical, they also come in black, blue and green.

Side stripe wide-leg trousers, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Holly styled hers with a cream cable knit sweater for a gorgeous tonal outfit, but they would look equally amazing with a white tee and blazer, puffer or leather jacket. We’ll be finishing the look with a pair of white trainers.

We know they’re going to sell out quickly as the reviews really speak for themselves. One customer wrote: “The perfect, easy wear trousers. Stylish, comfortable, what’s not to like!” while another said: “Amazing fit and quality. The length for me is perfect. They do not lose their shape after many wears. Very impressed!”

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.