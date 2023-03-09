Holly Willoughby stuns in figure-flattering knitted mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby was back to her chic ensembles on Thursday’s This Morning, stepping out to host the show in a classic navy knitted mini dress from Ted Baker.

The high street piece featured a flattering fit-and-flare cut with a rounded neck-tie collar and lace textured bodice to add a touch of romance.

Sharing her outfit to Instagram, Holly posed for a photo with her labrador Bailey who was joining her in the studio. She captioned the post: 'Looks who’s back… #bailey See you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle dress by @tedbaker'

Fans were quick to comment on the TV star’s "stunning" outfit, and they’re in luck as the dress is still available to shop in every size from 6-16. The capsule wardrobe piece retails for £175 and is something you’ll bring out in the cold weather year after year.

Hillder delicate pointelle knit dress, £175, Ted Baker

Holly looked beautiful pairing the Ted Baker mini dress with black tights and black heeled pumps. She wore her hair in loose waves and completed the look with a dark red lip.

The mum-of-three has been showcasing her statement pieces this week, but is always a fan of a more low-key style, previously wearing a very similar little black dress by the brand to host the show back in January. We love.

