Holly Willoughby stuns in figure-flattering knitted mini dress

Holly Willoughby was back to her chic ensembles on Thursday’s This Morning, stepping out to host the show in a classic navy knitted mini dress from Ted Baker.

The high street piece featured a flattering fit-and-flare cut with a rounded neck-tie collar and lace textured bodice to add a touch of romance.

Holly wears Ted Baker to host This Morning

Sharing her outfit to Instagram, Holly posed for a photo with her labrador Bailey who was joining her in the studio. She captioned the post: 'Looks who’s back… #bailey See you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle dress by @tedbaker'

Fans were quick to comment on the TV star’s "stunning" outfit, and they’re in luck as the dress is still available to shop in every size from 6-16. The capsule wardrobe piece retails for £175 and is something you’ll bring out in the cold weather year after year.

Holly looked beautiful pairing the Ted Baker mini dress with black tights and black heeled pumps. She wore her hair in loose waves and completed the look with a dark red lip.

The mum-of-three has been showcasing her statement pieces this week, but is always a fan of a more low-key style, previously wearing a very similar little black dress by the brand to host the show back in January. We love.

