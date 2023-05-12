Kate Garraway looks phenomenal in fitted animal print dress you need to see

Kate Garraway is no stranger to a striking print, and the star looked spectacular on Friday in one of her most flattering looks yet.

The Good Morning Britain presenter looked lovely in a Karen Millen midi dress, which featured feminine angel sleeves and a teal animal print.

Kate tied the look together perfectly with a pair of glossy turquoise heels to match, and we're absolutely loving the look for spring. Thankfully, the dress is still in stock, and it's available in petite, tall, and plus-size versions too.

The elegant dress falls perfectly to the ankle with its floaty design, which perfectly complements the fitted waist. The ruching around the neckline gives in an extra special touch, and we recommend accessorising simply with delicate jewellery to complete the statement look.

Got a special event in the diary? Kate's gorgeous midi is perfect for wedding season, and the Karen Millen number would look beautiful teamed with a pair of white strappy heels and a matching clutch.

© Instagram Kate teamed her Karen Millen dress with matching heels

ITV stylist Debbie Harper took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of Kate's latest look. The star wore her hair in her signature voluminous blow-out style that perfectly framed her face, highlighting her pretty features with a soft makeup look consisting of a touch of mascara, a rosy blush and a matte nude lip. Lovely!

It's not the first time that Kate has had fans swooning over her bold outfits. The mother-of-two wowed in an abstract print co-ord from Phase Eight last month, before sending fans rushing to Nobody's Child to pick up her vintage-style floral midi dress with puffed sleeves.

If you're on the hunt for the perfect occasion dress for spring, you'll want to pick up Kate's animal print frock before it sells out!

