Celine Dion's best looks over the years

Easily one of the music industry's most recognizable talents, both in song and style, five-time GRAMMY winner Celine Dion has been in the spotlight for decades. Fans were quick to recognize the Quebec-bred singer's stunning vocals, electric personality and fearlessness when it comes to her wardrobe - from capes to cutouts and fur - and she's continued to reinvent herself through the years, cementing her status as a bona fide style icon.

From her legendary arrival at the 1999 Oscars in a backwards Dior tuxedo to wedding her late love René Angélil in a massive seven-pound headpiece, the style queen never ceases to amaze. Celine most recently enlisted the help of avant-garde stylist Law Roach to kick her wardrobe into high gear.

From fashion weeks to red carpets to epic performances, click through to see Celine's 50 best looks over the course of her extensive career...

Photo: © Getty Images

1983

15-year-old Celine looked adorable and youthful in a plaid shirt dress and leather boots.

Photo: © RALPH GATTI/AFP/Getty Images

1988

She's singing in the rain! Celine wore a super chic trench coat and acid-washed jeans on a rainy May day in the '80s.

Photo: © Independent News and Media/Getty Images

1991

At the young age of 23, Celine was well on her way to superstardom. Here, the singer wore her hair in tight curls and a semi-sheer dress with an embellished bustier.

1992

Looking '90s chic, Celine wore horizontal stripes and black pants for the 34th Gammy Awards.

Photo: © Getty Images

1993

The chanteuse rocked a stunning bandage-style Versace gown at the American Music Awards.

Photo: © Barry King/Wire Image

1994

Here comes the bride! Newlyweds Celine and the late René Angélil posed for a stunning photo on their wedding day. The bride topped off her look with a massive headpiece that weighed in at 7 pounds.

Photo: © Laurence Labat via Getty Images

1995

Celine debuted a short mini dress and even shorter hair at the 22nd annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: © Wire Image

1996

She's always loved a white power suit! What better ensemble for Celine to show off her power vocals at her Shoreline Amphitheatre performance?

Photo: © Getty Images

1996

At the Billboard Music Awards, Celine was the picture of statuesque beauty in a glittery gold gown with a bejewelled necklace.

Photo: © Getty Images

1997

Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Celine was her typical fun-loving self at the Academy Awards, clad in a dazzling gown with a plunging neckline and a diamond-crusted shooting star necklace.

Photo: © Getty Images

1998

Celine looked like a cosmic mermaid in this glittery purple-and-white gown!

Photo: © Getty Images

1999

A queen in cream, Celine arrived at the 41st GRAMMY Awards in a high-low gown and went on to win the best female pop vocal award for the Titanic classic "My Heart Will Go On".

Photo: © Getty Images

1999

Easily one of Celine's most famous outfits, the singer made fashion history by sporting a backwards Dior tuxedo at the Oscars. Celine recently opened up about the fashion choice to People: “When I wore that, everyone was wearing dresses, not pants. I was the only one with pants in a backward suit from Galliano and if I would do this today it would work. It was avant-garde at the time. And it doesn’t matter, you just have to assume what you wear, you wear, and I did.”

Photo: © Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

2000

Four! The singer tried her hand at golf in a cable knit sweater and dark pants while at the Nabisco Gold Championships.

Photo: © Getty Images

2002

Celine is the essence of early 2000s glam in this little pink number and a full head of curls!

Photo: © Getty Images

2002

Celine has never shied away from a cut-out, showing off her stunning frame in this red-hot number with exposed midriff at an event at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Photo: © Getty Images

2003

Blond bombshell Celine was giving off some major Cher vibes this year, decked out in a Grecian-style yellow gown with plenty of exposed skin.

Photo: © Getty Images

2003

The early 2000s called for short hair and fancy fringe! The chanteuse stunned in a black strapless jumpsuit and a slate grey ombre tasseled cape.

Photo: © Getty Images

2003

Celine looked summer ready in a floral halter top and matching white pants to sing "God Bless America" at the Super Bowl.

Photo: © KMazur/WireImage

2004

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer radiated happiness as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She dazzled in a figure-hugging black-and-white pencil skirt and matching jacket with a black scarf.

Photo: © Chris Polk/FilmMagic

2004

Legs for days! This has go to be one of our favourite Celine fashion moments, another gown with daring cut-outs - this time a kimono-style number at the World Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: © J. Merritt/FilmMagic

2004

We'd like to think Jennifer Lopez got her baggy pant inspiration from this Canadian artist! The singer rocked a sleek hairstyle paired with a casual-cool combination of black wide-leg pants, a white shirt and a little fur bolero at the World Music Awards.

Photo: © Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

2005

Back in a white suit, Celine jumped on the low-rise pantsuit train in the mid-2000s. The star showed off her natural beauty while attending the Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation's "Grand Slam for Children" fundraiser.

Photo: © KMazur/WireImage

2007

Definitely an Oscar-worthy gown! The singer stunned in a deep-green design by Galanos and later went on to perform her hit track "I Knew I Loved You".

Photo: © TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

2007

Celine was a vision at the World Music Awards! The star looked effortlessly cool in the gunmetal metallic dress and her hair in rocker waves.

Photo: © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

2008

Celine made a gorgeous appearance at the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, looking happy as a clam in a printed minidress, black tights and a black bolero.

Photo: © Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

2008

Family matters – but so does nailing that pose! While arriving at the Elysee Palace in Paris with her late husband René Angélil and their son René-Charles, Celine made sure to show off her gorgeous dress, peep-toe pumps and sleek satin blazer.

Photo: © PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty Images

2009

The homegrown superstar rocked a pale-pink minidress for a show at the HP Pavilion in California.

Photo: © C Flanigan/FilmMagic

2010

Celine was a golden goddess at the GRAMMY awards, where she participated in a Michael Jackson tribute decked out in head-to-toe glitter that would have made the pop star proud.

Photo: © Christopher Polk/Getty Images

2011

Celine dazzled in a pearl white Armani Privé column gown with just enough shoulder padding at the Oscars. She topped the look off with old Hollywood waves.

Photo: © Jeff Vespa/WireImage

2011

The Quebec native shined bright in this amazing mermaid-style gown on her first night performing at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. She'd just ended a five-year residency at The Coliseum.

Photo: © Ethan Miller/Getty Images

2012

Celine was the picture of sophistication in this grey off-shoulder gown for the BAMBI Awards, which she paired with statement earrings and soft waves.

Photo: © Franziska Krug/Getty Images

2013

The artist took to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards, showing off her bronzed skin in an eye-catching metallic dress.

Photo: © Ethan Miller/Getty Images

2013

Texture mixing at its finest! Celine looks Paris-chic in this fur and leather ensemble while leaving her hotel.

Photo: © Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

2014

Celine draped herself in pink perfection for the UCLA Head and Neck Surgery Luminary Awards in California.

Photo: © Getty Images

2015

Celine shined bright in this heavily embellished number for a performance at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. She holds one of the longest Vegas residencies in the industry.

Photo: © Getty Images

2015

Another Billboard Music Awards for the books! Celine rocked some gorgeous green leather for the occasion in Las Vegas.

Photo: © Getty Images

2016

She was a goddess in black-and-white while attending the Giambattista Valli show at Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: © Getty Images

2016

A beauty in black leather, Celine waved for the cameras during Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: © Getty Images

2016

Is there any colour she can't wear?! The singer wore a spellbinding purple Fendi coat with matching bag while out on the town in Paris.

Photo: © Getty Images

2016

Celine stepped out in Paris wearing the best high-fashion rocker chic look, a black motorcycle jacket and black boots paired with a neon yellow dress.

Photo: © Getty Images

2016

Celine was a ray of golden light while attending the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, where she showed off her long legs.

Photo: © Getty Images

2017

Home is where the heart is! Back in her home province, Quebec, the chanteuse was surrounded by screaming fans for the release of her handbag collection at Browns in Montreal. Clad in pink Lanvin, she even sang for the crowd!

Photo: © Getty Images

2017

To announce the winner for Song of the Year at the GRAMMYs, Celine went with a gorgeous Mugler dress featuring a thigh-high slit. She reflected on the time she won the award for "My Heart Will Go On," saying, "I will never forget sitting with my husband René when ‘My Heart Will Go On’ won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year eighteen years ago. So tonight, let’s us see, which of these memorable songs wins this unforgettable honour."

Photo: © Getty Images

2017

Our hearts will go on. Celine donned a white Schiaparelli suit emblazoned with a heart and thigh-high red boots to launch her accessory collection in Las Vegas.

Photo: © Getty Images

2017

Celine's GRAMMY outfit was pitch perfect! The singer made everyone green with envy over this Zuhair Murad design, which she paired with a sleek ponytail.

Photo: © Getty Images

2017

Strike a pose! The Quebec native looked fierce as ever in suede thigh-high stiletto boots and a stunning floral coat dress in Paris.

Photo: © Getty Images

2017

Celine kept the fashion show going during her European tour last summer in this stunning orange blouse with avant-garde cutouts paired with a sleek skirt dripping in gold glitter.

Photo: © Getty Images

2017

The Billboard Music Awards was Celine's time to shine, and she nailed it with this incredibly angelic ensemble. Of the Stephane Rolland gown, Celine's stylist Law Roach told The Hollywood Reporter, "If someone were to ask me to describe Celine if she was a gown, it would be that gown."

Photo: © Getty Images

2017

Celine attended her first Met Gala clad in a custom design by Versace, boating an architectural headpiece, waist-high slit and asymmetrical belt.

Photo: © Getty Images

