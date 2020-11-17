Selfridges Black Friday sales are on: 20% off designer womenswear, homeware and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Want to shop designer and high-end products in the Black Friday sales? Selfridges is the place. Although the iconic store doesn't partake in ‘Black Friday’, the 'Christmas Comes Early' sale gives you an incredible 20 per cent off most items in store and online - and yes, those discounts include designer brands, jewellery, handbags and makeup.

All you need to do is type the code SELFCCE at checkout to see that oh so satisfying price drop.

So whether you’re shopping big this year and splashing out on your loved ones, or treating yourself as a reward for just making it through 2020, here’s what you should be adding to basket.

Golden Goose trainers

Golden Goose Superstar crystal-embellished leather trainers, were £515 now £412, Selfridges

Now the time to strike if you’ve had your eye on some uber-cool Golden Goose sneaks. These feature crystal embellishments to give your Christmas an extra sparkle

Self-Portrait midi dress

Self-Portrait Prairie floral-embroidered midi dress, was £300 now £240, Selfridges

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are fans of the London-based label and we sure both of them would love this gorge lace number. Definitely a statement dress to keep forever.

Le Creuset casserole dish

Le Creuset signature cast iron casserole dish 29cm, was £260 now £208, Selfridges

We don't know anyone who doesn’t covet one of these brilliant casserole dishes from Le Creuset. Use it for everything from curries to stews and more – and how fab is it in this violet shade?

Balmain Paris advent calendar

Limited edition 10 days pf Balmain Paris Hair Couture Advent Calendar, was £180 now £162, Selfridges

Missoma Christmas crackers

Missoma Christmas crackers pack of four, was £145 now £116, Selfridges

Want to up the ante at Christmas dinner? Each of these luxe Christmas crackers contains a pair of Missoma earrings – as well as a paper crown hat and a joke (after all, what’s a cracker if it doesn’t have a cringey joke in it?)

Chloe C Toaster handbag

Chloe C Toaster croc-embossed mini leather shoulder bag, was £1160 now £928, Selfridges

If you want to invest in a designer handbag, the Selfridges Black Friday sale is the time. This Influencer-approved Chloe C Toaster bag is just one of the fab styles you can get 20% off.

GHD limited edition gift set

ghd Platinum+ and Helios limited-edition gift set, was £368 now £331.20, Selfridges

Good hair days forever, with ghd’s top of the range Platinum+ hair straightener and their iconic Helios hairdryer, all packaged up in a dreamy midnight blue starlight vanity case.

Portable outdoor pizza oven

Ooni Fyra portable wood-fired outdoor pizza oven, was £230 now £184, Selfridges

Lockdown #1 and now lockdown #2 (sigh) taught us that there’s nothing better than your own home-cooked dishes, and the taste of pizza fresh out of a stone baking pizza oven is unbeatable.

Wine preserver

Coravin Pivot wine preservation system, was £99 now £79.20, Selfridges

Looking for the perfect gift for the wine lover in your life? This genius gadget perfectly preserves your open bottle of wine so the next glass of wine will be as fresh as the first sip for up to four weeks.

Smeg kettle

Smeg logo stainless steel kettle, was £140 now £126, Selfridges

If your kitchen needs a facelift, get one instantly by snapping up a fancy 50s-inspired design Smeg kettle – available in baby pink, blue or yellow or minty green – in the Selfridges Black Friday sale.

READ MORE ON BLACK FRIDAY 2020:

27 best beauty Black Friday deals: Urban Decay, MAC, Bobbi Brown, NARS & MORE

The Best Black Friday laptop deals

Amazon fashion Black Friday deals you can shop right now

The best Apple Black Friday deals: From AirPods to the iPad, the Apple Watch & MORE

Dyson's Black Friday deals: The biggest discounts we're expecting

Best Argos Black Friday deals: What to expect in the 2020 sales extravaganza

Currys' Black Friday sale – big discounts on Mrs Hinch’s vacuum and more

Black Friday early deals and discount codes you need to know about

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.