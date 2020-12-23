Stay calm but the Selfridges Boxing Day sale has launched early and the bargains are UNREAL

Big shopping news! Selfridges has rolled out its sale earlier than expected. The luxury superstore has dropped some huge deals on-site and we can't get over how good the discounts are. If you're a fan of fashion, there are Needle & Thread dresses on sale (a brand favoured with the likes of Kate Middleton!), Balenciaga trainers, Olivia Burton jewellery and so much more.

If you're more into your homeware buys, there are lots of deals to be had. Sonos is discounted, as is a Philips 70 inch TV of dreams. Vitamix (pictured below), tableware, glassware and home tech are all up for grabs.

Not forgetting the kids - if your mini me is a fan of his or her designer garms, well, you can shop for some real delights. There's an adorable pair of blinged up KG Kurt Geiger trainers, The Little White Company adorable-ness and Balenciaga booties.

Not forgetting the boys, the fellas are in for some mighty discounts in the Selfridges sale this year. We spotted Polo Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford and Givenchy. If you like your designer threads, you know what to do. Barbour is also on sale - photographed below.

