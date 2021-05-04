We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice has been out and about since lockdown restrictions were eased; she's enjoyed lunch alfresco and date nights with her hubby Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

As always, the royal dressed impeccably for these occasions and last week was spotted wearing a gorgeous tweed effect cardigan by one of her favourite designer brands, Maje.

In photographs that appeared on the Daily Mail, the redhead royal wore the long-sleeved, straight-cut tweed number underneath her black coat. We just love the laid-back but smart look.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice talks about secret wedding for the first time

The classic fabric had a sporty vibe with the contrasting border and gold buttons. The stripe detail creates a nautical feel, too.

Costing £345, it's pretty pricey but we've found some fab alternatives so keep scrolling, including this fabulous River Island number, which costs just £45 and looks mighty similar dont you think?

Tweed Effect Cardigan £345, Maje

On Friday evening, Beatrice and Edordo headed to private members' club Loulou's and braved the cold, whilst still looking as stylish as ever.

Beige textured jacquard cardigan, £40, River Island

The royal donned a chic all-black ensemble, teaming a velvet mini dress with a fitted blazer and sheer tights. The 32-year-old is very loyal to the sustainable fashion movement, re-wearing lots of her favourite outfits again and again. She even shares some items with her younger sister, Princess Eugenie.

Blue dogtooth gold button cardigan, £45, River Island

Ted Baker Miylaa reversible knitted cardigan, £149, Selfridges

Back in 2018, the royal siblings were interviewed by Vogue about all things fashion, and Beatrice revealed that one of their most memorable fights was actually over a pair of shoes.

Princess Beatrice often turns to label Maje for her public appearances

Telling the publication, she said: "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers. We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them." Can you imagine?

