Expectant Halle says being ‘three times’ bigger is wonderful

10 JANUARY 2008

With her baby due in a matter of weeks Halle Berry's on the home straight. The Oscar-winning star - who's expecting her first child with partner Gabriel Aubry - isn't in any hurry for the experience to be over, though.



Halle, who was spotted going for a check-up with her gorgeous Canadian boyfriend on Wednesday, has taken to joking that she's "three times the girl she used to be".



And the Monster's Ball actress is quick to add that "there are some really wonderful things that come along with that". Apart from model Gabriel's super attentive treatment there's the "liberating" feeling of not having to watch her figure for the time being.



At the Palm Springs film festival earlier this week, the 40-year-old screen beauty revealed that eating for two has been a lot of fun. "I was eating off everybody else's plate and that felt very good," she laughed.