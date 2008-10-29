Eva Longoria paints it black Gothic trend hits Hollywood

Her public and professional image has always been a glamourpuss rather than a trendsetter, but Eva Longoria's nailed the gothic trend for autumn/winter with a beautiful dark shade of varnish on her fingertips that sets off her colouring perfectly.



We've found out the shade is Dark Plum, £8, from Nubar and, to get your nails looking as classy as Eva's, the brand's experts recommend filing them down short into a square shape, but with rounded edges.



Next, buff nails to get a smooth surface that will allow light to bounce off the polish's surface and use a base coat to 'anchor' the colour and help it last longer without chipping.



Nubar is available from www.cultbeauty.co.uk or by calling 01733 232350.