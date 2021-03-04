Everything you need to know about Martin Lewis' family life The Martin Lewis Money Show star is a devoted husband and father

Martin Lewis has built up a successful brand for himself over the years with his Money Saving Expert website offering impartial financial advice to us regular folk.

His popular TV programme, The Martin Lewis Money Show, offers advice on everything from family finances to consumer rights and the star has quite a fanbase.

How much do you know about Martin's home life away from the cameras though? Read on to meet his family…

Who is Martin Lewis' wife?

Martin is married to his long-term partner Lara Lewington, who he wed on 31 May 2009. Like Martin, Lara is also a TV presenter, known for co-hosting the BBC show Click and former role as 5 News weather presenter.

Previously speaking to Lauren Laverne on Desert Island Discs, Martin reminisced about the early days of his relationship with Lara whilst explaining why he picked a specific song to play in the background.

Martin with wife Lara

"When we started going out, in the days when she would allow me to do this, I'm banned now since we had a child, I'm not allowed to ride a motorbike anymore," he said.

"We would occasionally hire a motorbike when we were on holiday and we'd sit there and we'd sing this song in the sun, on the back of a moped, both wearing helmets, being safe, I should note." He added: "So this was the first song we danced to at our wedding, so this is the song for my wife. This is Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons – Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

Martin and Lara both work in TV

Martin has also opened up about his family's spending habits in the past, telling The Guardian: "I'm not tight at all. Lara is the tight one in the family. Everyone thinks it's me."

"She's much more worried about spending money than I am. My whole shtick is to maximise happiness with your money. Having money is not happiness, but not having money is sadness and destroys lives."

Does Martin Lewis have children?

Martin and Lara are parents to a daughter, Sapphire, age eight.

In a previous interview with The Sunday Times, the 48-year-old revealed that his daughter has him wrapped around her little finger. He told the publication: "When my daughter was born, I remember saying: 'I'll buy her everything she needs, but not everything she wants'. Unfortunately, I didn't factor in her special power. Those eyes."

"I'm helpless and usually resort to saying, 'Ask mummy', because mummy is stronger than me. We don't splurge on her, but one of my greatest joys is making her happy," he proudly said.

Martin went on to reveal how he makes time every night to spend some one-on-one time with Sapphire.

"No matter what’s happening, the working day finishes at 6pm. That's when I have an hour and a half of normal life with my little girl… telly, reading stories and putting her to bed."

Martin received an OBE in 2015

Who are Martin Lewis' parents and siblings?

Martin's father is former headmaster. His mother, Susan, tragically, lost her life in a road accident involving a lorry while she was horse-riding with Martin's sister. Martin was only 11 at the time.

In a past interview with Desert Island Discs, Martin spoke about the childhood trauma he suffered after his mother's death and how he didn't leave the house for six years.

"It was three days before my 12th birthday… When I got home I was told… there had been an accident involving a lorry but no one told me how serious it was. I remember worrying that my mum wouldn't be there for my birthday… The next day my dad told me that she died that morning and that was the end of my childhood, that moment. I cried every day until I was 15 and then I stopped crying and became brittle."

The TV star recently told The Guardian: "Since I've had my own family, the underlying vulnerability has come back," he shared. "I'm much more anxious, much more human." Yet despite feeling anxious, Martin revealed that Lara and Sapphire have transformed his life for the better.

Martin has a younger sister, Talya, and the father-of-one took to his Twitter page to congratulate her on the birth of her first child.

He wrote: "Woo hoo. I'm an Uncle again, congratulations to my little sister Talya and her husband Jaymie on the birth of their beautiful daughter, their first child. Sadly we can't visit but we're filled with joy for the three of you."

