Celine finally receives top honour from French president

23 MAY 2008

Currently in the French capital on the latest leg of her world tour Celine Dion has been delighting legions of fans with her first gigs in the city for almost a decade. She took time out from her busy schedule, however, to attend an Elysée Palace ceremony on Thursday where she was presented with one of the country's highest recognitions, a Knight of the Legion of Honour, by President Nicolas Sarkozy.



The Quebec-born singer, was awarded the prestigious medal - created in 1802 by Napoleon to recognise services to France - three years ago. She was unable to collect it until now, however, due to her long-running Las Vegas show commitments.



She follows in the footsteps of fellow entertainers Barbra Streisand, Clint Eastwood and Sean Connery in being singled out for the honour.



Being able to accept the medal in person clearly represented a special moment for the big-voiced Think Twice star, who was all smiles as she was joined by her TV host mum Therese, husband Rene Angelil and their seven-year-old son Rene-Charles at the presidential residence on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré.



