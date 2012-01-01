Wedding bells 'are in the air after Justin proposes on Roman holiday'



It seems the romance of Rome has worked its magic on Justin Timberlake. The SexyBack singer is said to have popped the question to his actress girlfriend Jessica Biel during their stay there this week.



Spending their final night in the Italian capital, the handsome hunk reportedly got down on one knee. And the screen beauty didn't hesitate to say yes.



"He is besotted with Jessica," a source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper, adding: "Jessica is over the moon and looking forward to a huge wedding."



The young lovers plan to walk down the aisle in the next 18 months, continued the newspaper.



In Italy for the wedding of the 26-year-old actress's former 7th Heaven co-star Beverly Mitchell to accountant Michael Cameron, Justin and Jessica's love has been clear for all to see.



After walking hand-in-hand around some of Rome's most beautiful sites, they then only had eyes for each other at their friends' nuptials – perhaps lost in thought that next time, it would be their own.