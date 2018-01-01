Royalty and statesmen

PRINCESS LETIZIA OF SPAIN'S SISTER PASSES AWAY

7 FEBRUARY 2007

Spain is in shock after the Royal Palace confirmed on Wednesday that Erika Ortiz Roscasolano, the youngest sister of Princess Letizia of Spain, has passed away at the age of 31. The Fine Arts graduate, who worked as representative for an upmarket book company, recently separated from her husband Antonio Vigo. The couple have a six-year-old daughter, Carla


