Proud parents Mary and Frederik were pictured with their newly-baptised daughter in Fredensborg Palace - the royal family's spring and autumn residence on the island of Zealand near Copenhagen
Photo: © AFP
Princess Isabella's thrilled grandparents joined in the photo session. (Back row from left:) Susan Moody, John Donaldson, Queen Margrethe, Prince Henrik
Photo: © AFP

Official photos of Danish royal christening are released

4 JULY 2007

The Danish royal family has released a set of official family photos to mark the christening of Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Princess Mary's second child, Princess Isabella. The two-month-old girl, dressed in the antique christening gown worn by both her brother Prince Christian and her father, opened her eyes for the photo session having peacefully slept her way through Sunday's baptism service.

She was pictured in her parents' arms in one of Fredensborg Palace's lavish rooms. In one delightful image the two-month old princess is given a tender kiss by her big brother. Mary's Scottish-born father John Donaldson and her step-mother Susan Moody joined Frederik's proud parents Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik for the grandparent shot.

