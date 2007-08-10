Countess Alexandra checks out designs for Spring 2008

hellomagazineWeb
The style-savvy royal made sure she got a preview of the spring collection for popular Danish clothes label Pureheart
Afterwards Alexandra joined collection designer Henriette Zobel for a chat with the fashion press pack
10 AUGUST 2007
One of Copenhagen's premier designers had some very special help this week as she previewed her latest collection. There in the front row at the catwalk show for Henriette Zobel was Danish royal, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.
The former princess - who is well known for a keen eye for fashion which she demonstrated throughout her marriage to Prince Joachim - watched with interest as models debuted the Pureheart Spring collection. Originally inspired by Indian artwork, the popular Danish fashion label was created in 2002, when Henriette began selling designs from her store in the Danish capital.
After the show - which featured brightly coloured silk fitted shirts, boho skirts and dresses - the 43-year-old countess caught up with Henriette, who in the past has worked for Italian designer Pierre Cardin.
