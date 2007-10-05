Belgium's children-loving royals expecting fourth baby

Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium and her husband Prince Philippe are set to add to their family, after announcing they're expecting their fourth child next spring. The happy news coincided with the second birthday celebrations for the couple's youngest, Prince Emmanuel.



The new baby will also be a sibling for five-year-old Elisabeth and Gabriel, four. Known for being hands-on parents, the popular royals try to spend as much time as possible with their young brood.



In one of the most recent images of the family, they were pictured on a day out in the Belgian Ardenne, where the kids romped happily through an adventure playground watched by their attentive mum and dad.



On that occasion all three youngsters piled on a slide opposite a playful Mathilde, who was clearly enjoying the excursion every bit as much as the little ones.