Royalty and statesmen

Wearing a bright pink dress, Queen Margrethe and her husband, Prince Henrik, arrive at the church for their son's happy day
Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary looked as stylish as ever
Photo: © Getty Images

Host of royals head to Denmark to share the happy day

24 MAY 2008
Taking pride of place among the guests were the groom's parents, Queen Margrethe II, in a stunning pink gown, and Prince Henrik, followed by Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary.

Mary, her updo decorated with a jewelled tiara, wore a eggshell-blue dress featuring a multi-layered skirt.

Scandinavian royals sharing the happy day included Sweden's 30-year-old Crown Princess Victoria and Norway's 34-year-old Crown Prince Haakon. Also among the guests were James Bond actor Roger Moore and his Danish wife, Christina Tholstrup, good friends of the newlyweds through their work with UNICEF.


