It was the birthday celebration of the decade when Nelson Mandela was welcomed to London for a series of star-studded events to mark his 90th birthday next month. Among the first to greet the former South African leader was the Queen, who welcomed him to Buckingham Palace. As the old chums warmly shook hands Mr Mandela, showing a flash of his famous charm, told his royal host: "You look younger every time I see you"

All photos: Getty Images, PA, Rex