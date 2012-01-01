Princes want Diana crash car disposed of 'privately and discreetly'



The owner of Etoile Limousines, the company which hired out the black S280 to The Paris Ritz on the night of the accident, has demanded the car be returned to him - saying: "It's worth a great deal of money".



"It's completely illegal that police should have been able to take the car away from us without compensation," says Jean-Francois Musa. "Nobody has the right to dispose of the car except us."



Mr Musa added he plans to "ask Mr Fayed if he wants to keep it, because of its sentimental value" but the Harrods owner, whose son Dodi also died in the accident, has rejected the offer. "It is disgusting to think that someone wants to profit from the tragedy. Mr Fayed is not interested in pursuing this in any way," says his spokeswoman.