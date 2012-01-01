Queen Margrethe's younger son and his wife, pictured on their May 24 wedding day, are to welcome their first child together in January Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Princess Marie and Prince Joachim are expecting first child together



Denmark's Amalienborg Palace has revealed Prince Joachim and his beautiful 32-year-old second wife Marie are expecting their first baby together. The princess is due to give birth at the capital's university hospital in May.



Paris-born Marie and her husband, who is the Danish monarch's younger son, tied the knot on May 24. The new arrival is Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik's fifth grandchild.



The little girl or boy will be a sibling to Prince Joachim's two sons from his marriage to Alexandra Christina, Countess of Frederiksborg - nine-year-old Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix, six.