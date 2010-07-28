From the gown to the gems: no expense spared for Chelsea's spectacular wedding

It has been touted as the society event of the year – and is currently America's most closely guarded secret.



Despite the anticipation surrounding Chelsea Clinton's wedding to Marc Mazvinsky on Saturday, very few details about the big day have been confirmed, with those 'in the know' under strict instructions to keep quiet.



What is certain is that such a notable event will have an equally big budget. Experts have estimated the cost of the celebrations at anywhere between £2 million and £3.2 million.



Among the reported expenses are tents complete with glass walls reportedly priced at £400,000 and flowers, thought to be Casablanca lilies and orchids, costing around £320,000.



Chelsea, whose parents are former president Bill Clinton and current Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is expected to wear a gown designed by either Vera Wang or Oscar de la Renta valued at £16,000 and jewellery worth an astonishing £160,000 on her big day.



The cake is said to be worth at £7,000, while security will reportedly cost a further £130,000.



The ceremony - which, if figures are to be believed, will cost more than Liza Minelli and David Gest's £1.6 million wedding and Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' £1.2 million event - is thought to be taking place at Astor Courts, the estate of millionaire John Jacob Astor IV in Rhinebeck, New York.



Around 400 people are expected to attend; a relatively small number considering the Clinton's wide social network, but to receive an invite guests had to have a personal connection to the happy couple.



With the wedding just around the corner, mother of the bride Hillary, who, despite her hectic schedule has been involved at every step of the planning, was spotted arriving at Chelsea's apartment in New York on Tuesday.



Smiling from ear to ear, there was no mistaking her growing excitement as she counts down to the biggest day in her daughter's life.