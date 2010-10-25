'It's so fun to come here with my Duke!' Princess Victoria on Daniel's new duchy

Proving they are still very much in honeymoon mode, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden remarked on a recent official trip: "It's so fun to come here to Västergötland with my Duke!"



The Swedish heir and her husband Prince Daniel were every inch the happy couple as they spent three days touring the duchy of Västergötland, in western Sweden.



Having married in June this year, the pair became Duke and Duchess of the region and were warmly received by the locals on Thursday.



