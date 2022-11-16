Wowcher Black Friday deals: From luxe spa days to iPads & even theme park tickets

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday 2022 has kicked off early at Wowcher – and you can bag yourself fab deals on everything from spa days and hotel stays to top tech. Ideal for Christmas shopping – and you can save up to 80%!

The main event isn’t until Friday 25 November, but the online retailer which is loved by savvy shoppers has already set a number of deals live – we’ve done the hard work and rounded up the best ones below.

Also, make sure you bookmark Wowcher’s Black Friday Deals homepage here to shop the best deals in the run-up to the big day. It’ll be constantly updated, so there’s no fear of missing out. That’s where we found a 80% off deal – this wireless phone charger is going for the insane price of £4.99!

Best Wowcher early Black Friday deals 2022

Bannatyne Elemis pamper spa day deal, from £49.50 (WAS £115.50), Wowcher

Bag a classic chill-out spa day for £49.50 instead of £115.50 for one person at Bannatyne Health Club & Spa including three treatments, spa access, and a £10 retail voucher. Alternatively, there’s a £99 deal for two people, which is a massive saving on the usual price of £231. You can choose from more than 47 locations and save up to 57%.

Dyson V6 Cordless vacuum cleaner, £179 (WAS £262.50), Wowcher

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better price on this powerful must-have cleaning machine. You can get a refurbished Dyson V6 Cordless vacuum for £179 instead of £262.50 – a saving of 32%.

Apple iPad 4, from £75 (WAS £299.99), Wowcher

A great Christmas present idea for almost anyone in the family – you can snap up a refurbished iPad for as little as £75 – that’s a saving of 75%! Choose from black or white, 16GB or 32GB of memory – all models come with a 12-month warranty so you can buy with peace of mind.

Emporio Armani watch, £104 (WAS £349), Wowcher

An Emporio Armani watch for 70% less? Don’t mind if we do! You can bag this elegant timepiece for him for £104 instead of £349 – that’s an impressive deal.

Wireless automatic hair curler, £14.99 (WAS £89.99), Wowcher

This offer is flying off the virtual shelves – it’s marked as ‘in high demand’ and we can see why. It's a fancy wireless hair curler with an automatic rotation, maintaining a constant temperature that styles the hair evenly. Pick up yours for £14.99 instead of £89.99 – a saving of 83%

Gulliver's theme park family ticket, £49 (WAS £88), Wowcher

If you’re looking for something that’ll thrill the whole family, this is the one. It’s £49 instead of up to £88 for a Gulliver's theme park ticket for a family of four in 2022 to be redeemed at the parks in either Milton Keynes, Warrington, Matlock Bath or Rother Valley - a saving up to 32%. These fab theme parks cater especially for younger kids and feature over 50 family-friendly rides, shows and attractions.

Crazy Bear stay for two with dinner and champagne, from £209 (WAS £349.90), Wowcher

Well this is a bit fancy! An overnight stay at one of Crazy Bear’s opulent five-star hotels in either Beaconsfield or Stadhampton, a flute of champagne on arrival and a bottle in your room plus a sumptuous three-course dinner and breakfast. From £209 for an overnight stay - save up to 40%.

Helicopter flight for 2 plus bubbly and chocolates, £79 (WAS £138), Wowcher

Thrill-seekers will love this one - £79 instead of £138 for a six-mile helicopter buzz flight for two people with chocolates and a glass of bubbly each. You can choose from 35 lush locations and save 43%.

Emma Premium refurbished mattress, from £159 (WAS £799), Wowcher

A new mattress is a big investment, and there's no better time to snap up a saving than in the Black Friday sale. You can save a whopping 80% right now on the Emma Premium mattress, slashing the price from £799 to £159. This is not one to miss!

Oversized poncho hoodie, £24.99 (WAS £49.99), Wowcher

A poncho hoodie is exactly what we need for winter - and this snuggly oversized design looks so cosy! There are five colours to choose from - and you can get 50% off.

