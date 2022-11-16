Wowcher Black Friday deals: From luxe spa days to iPads & even theme park tickets

Katherine Robinson
Black Friday has kicked off early at Wowcher and you can make great savings on everything from spa days to iPads and vacuum cleaners.
Black Friday 2022 has kicked off early at Wowcher – and you can bag yourself fab deals on everything from spa days and hotel stays to top tech. Ideal for Christmas shopping – and you can save up to 80%!
The main event isn’t until Friday 25 November, but the online retailer which is loved by savvy shoppers has already set a number of deals live – we’ve done the hard work and rounded up the best ones below.
Also, make sure you bookmark Wowcher’s Black Friday Deals homepage here to shop the best deals in the run-up to the big day. It’ll be constantly updated, so there’s no fear of missing out. That’s where we found a 80% off deal – this wireless phone charger is going for the insane price of £4.99!
Best Wowcher early Black Friday deals 2022
Bannatyne Elemis pamper spa day deal, from £49.50 (WAS £115.50), Wowcher
Bag a classic chill-out spa day for £49.50 instead of £115.50 for one person at Bannatyne Health Club & Spa including three treatments, spa access, and a £10 retail voucher. Alternatively, there’s a £99 deal for two people, which is a massive saving on the usual price of £231. You can choose from more than 47 locations and save up to 57%.
Dyson V6 Cordless vacuum cleaner, £179 (WAS £262.50), Wowcher
You’d be hard-pressed to find a better price on this powerful must-have cleaning machine. You can get a refurbished Dyson V6 Cordless vacuum for £179 instead of £262.50 – a saving of 32%.
Apple iPad 4, from £75 (WAS £299.99), Wowcher
A great Christmas present idea for almost anyone in the family – you can snap up a refurbished iPad for as little as £75 – that’s a saving of 75%! Choose from black or white, 16GB or 32GB of memory – all models come with a 12-month warranty so you can buy with peace of mind.
Emporio Armani watch, £104 (WAS £349), Wowcher
An Emporio Armani watch for 70% less? Don’t mind if we do! You can bag this elegant timepiece for him for £104 instead of £349 – that’s an impressive deal.
Wireless automatic hair curler, £14.99 (WAS £89.99), Wowcher
This offer is flying off the virtual shelves – it’s marked as ‘in high demand’ and we can see why. It's a fancy wireless hair curler with an automatic rotation, maintaining a constant temperature that styles the hair evenly. Pick up yours for £14.99 instead of £89.99 – a saving of 83%
Gulliver's theme park family ticket, £49 (WAS £88), Wowcher
If you’re looking for something that’ll thrill the whole family, this is the one. It’s £49 instead of up to £88 for a Gulliver's theme park ticket for a family of four in 2022 to be redeemed at the parks in either Milton Keynes, Warrington, Matlock Bath or Rother Valley - a saving up to 32%. These fab theme parks cater especially for younger kids and feature over 50 family-friendly rides, shows and attractions.
Crazy Bear stay for two with dinner and champagne, from £209 (WAS £349.90), Wowcher
Well this is a bit fancy! An overnight stay at one of Crazy Bear’s opulent five-star hotels in either Beaconsfield or Stadhampton, a flute of champagne on arrival and a bottle in your room plus a sumptuous three-course dinner and breakfast. From £209 for an overnight stay - save up to 40%.
Helicopter flight for 2 plus bubbly and chocolates, £79 (WAS £138), Wowcher
Thrill-seekers will love this one - £79 instead of £138 for a six-mile helicopter buzz flight for two people with chocolates and a glass of bubbly each. You can choose from 35 lush locations and save 43%.
Emma Premium refurbished mattress, from £159 (WAS £799), Wowcher
A new mattress is a big investment, and there's no better time to snap up a saving than in the Black Friday sale. You can save a whopping 80% right now on the Emma Premium mattress, slashing the price from £799 to £159. This is not one to miss!
Oversized poncho hoodie, £24.99 (WAS £49.99), Wowcher
A poncho hoodie is exactly what we need for winter - and this snuggly oversized design looks so cosy! There are five colours to choose from - and you can get 50% off.
