Holly Willoughby’s must-see Barbie pink dress isn’t as expensive as you think

Holly Willoughby has had our credit cards working overdrive this week with her selection of coveted summer dresses. From Monday’s Ted Baker midi in a colourful confetti print to the Finery shirt dress she wore on Tuesday, and now a gorgeous floral maxi dress in a hot pink hue.
The TV presenter stepped out to host This Morning on Wednesday wearing Phase Eight’s Kara floral maxi dress. Sharing the look to Instagram, she captioned the post: “Morning Wednesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am. @annemarie and @real_arg join us today… #hwstyle dress by @phaseeight”
Holly Willoughby wears Phase Eight's Kara dress
The Barbie pink printed dress features a matching waist belt and flowing tiered skirt. Sustainably made from recycled polyester, it retails for £135 and is selling super fast so you’ll need to add to basket quickly. If you can’t find your size, it’s also still available at John Lewis.
It already has glowing reviews, with one customer writing: "I've bought this dress for a wedding, I love it! The fit is true to size and very flattering", while another said: "This is a great holiday dress in a standout gorgeous pink. I found it flattering and comfortable to wear. I'm over 5 foot 8 and I could maybe have had an inch longer on the length but other than that all great."
Holly accessorised with her new go-to barely-there heeled sandals. She completed the look with glowy makeup and a bronze smokey eye.
A beautiful piece for weddings or any formal occasion this summer, we’d style the Kara dress with a clutch and strappy nude sandals like Holly or metallic heels for a statement look.
Shop our favourite wedding guest dresses…
Reformation Jasen Dress
With its fitted bodice, ruffle detail and flowing skirt, Reformation's romantic floral print dress is so flattering and comfortable enough to wear all day and night.
Nobody's Child Sky Blue Zola Midaxi Dress
Nobody's Child's satin midaxi dress features long puff sleeves, an open back and a beautiful sky blue hue.
& Other Stories Cut-Out Detail Midi Dress
How gorgeous is this cut-out detail floral midi dress? It's a new season style from & Other Stories.
Mango Pleated Yellow Midi Dress
Pastels are big news this summer, and this halterneck midi dress from Mango comes in the most stunning shade of yellow.
River Island Coral Plisse Midi Dress
River Island's plisse midi dress comes in a gorgeous coral shade that pairs beautifully with metallic accessories.
Pretty Lavish One Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress
This lilac satin maxi dress by Pretty Lavish has a chic high neck and split hem.
Aje Maia Off Shoulder Midi Dress
Aje is so good for summer occasionwear and we're obsessed with this puff sleeve orange midi dress.
LoveShackFancy Sima Floral-Print Midi Dress
We love this LoveShackFancy midi dress paired with equally colourful accessories.
New Look Bright Pink Ruffle Midi Dress
Channel Barbiecore in New Look's bargain hot pink ruffle dress.
Nadine Merabi Olivia Blue Dress
Nadine Merabi's stunning Olivia dress features elegant embroidered flower detail with lace trim, and corsetry bodice boning to cinch in your waist.
M&S Linen Rich Floral Midi Dress
Marks & Spencer's floral tea dress comes in the loveliest summertime print.
Karen Millen Tailored Midaxi Dress
Karen Millen's red midaxi dress perfectly blends statement and elegance. It features a high neckline and soft pleating.
AllSaints Zora Leondra Ruffled Mini Dress
Prefer a shorter style? With its cascading ruffles, lace trims and flattering smock fit, AllSaints' Zora Leondra mini dress is at the top of our wish lists. We think it could pass for a designer piece.