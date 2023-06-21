Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby’s must-see Barbie pink dress isn’t as expensive as you think
Subscribe

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Holly Willoughby’s must-see Barbie pink dress isn’t as expensive as you think

Holly had fans obsessed with her Phase Eight floral maxi dress

holly willoughby phase eight
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

Holly Willoughby has had our credit cards working overdrive this week with her selection of coveted summer dresses. From Monday’s Ted Baker midi in a colourful confetti print to the Finery shirt dress she wore on Tuesday, and now a gorgeous floral maxi dress in a hot pink hue.

The TV presenter stepped out to host This Morning on Wednesday wearing Phase Eight’s Kara floral maxi dress. Sharing the look to Instagram, she captioned the post: “Morning Wednesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am. @annemarie and @real_arg join us today… #hwstyle dress by @phaseeight”

Holly Willoughby pink dress
Holly Willoughby wears Phase Eight's Kara dress

The Barbie pink printed dress features a matching waist belt and flowing tiered skirt. Sustainably made from recycled polyester, it retails for £135 and is selling super fast so you’ll need to add to basket quickly. If you can’t find your size, it’s also still available at John Lewis.

It already has glowing reviews, with one customer writing: "I've bought this dress for a wedding, I love it! The fit is true to size and very flattering", while another said: "This is a great holiday dress in a standout gorgeous pink. I found it flattering and comfortable to wear. I'm over 5 foot 8 and I could maybe have had an inch longer on the length but other than that all great."

Holly accessorised with her new go-to barely-there heeled sandals. She completed the look with glowy makeup and a bronze smokey eye.

A beautiful piece for weddings or any formal occasion this summer, we’d style the Kara dress with a clutch and strappy nude sandals like Holly or metallic heels for a statement look.

Shop our favourite wedding guest dresses…

  • Reformation Jasen dress

    Reformation Jasen Dress

    With its fitted bodice, ruffle detail and flowing skirt, Reformation's romantic floral print dress is so flattering and comfortable enough to wear all day and night.

  • Nobody's Child blue dress

    Nobody's Child Sky Blue Zola Midaxi Dress

    Nobody's Child's satin midaxi dress features long puff sleeves, an open back and a beautiful sky blue hue.

  • & Other Stories dress

    & Other Stories Cut-Out Detail Midi Dress

    How gorgeous is this cut-out detail floral midi dress? It's a new season style from & Other Stories.

  • Mango yellow dress

    Mango Pleated Yellow Midi Dress

    Pastels are big news this summer, and this halterneck midi dress from Mango comes in the most stunning shade of yellow.

  • River Island coral dress

    River Island Coral Plisse Midi Dress

    River Island's plisse midi dress comes in a gorgeous coral shade that pairs beautifully with metallic accessories.

  • Pretty Lavish lilac dress

    Pretty Lavish One Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress

    This lilac satin maxi dress by Pretty Lavish has a chic high neck and split hem.

  • Aje midi dress

    Aje Maia Off Shoulder Midi Dress

    Aje is so good for summer occasionwear and we're obsessed with this puff sleeve orange midi dress.

  • LoveShackFancy dress

    LoveShackFancy Sima Floral-Print Midi Dress

    We love this LoveShackFancy midi dress paired with equally colourful accessories.

  • New Look hot pink dress

    New Look Bright Pink Ruffle Midi Dress

    Channel Barbiecore in New Look's bargain hot pink ruffle dress.

  • Nadine Merabi Olivia dress

    Nadine Merabi Olivia Blue Dress

    Nadine Merabi's stunning Olivia dress features elegant embroidered flower detail with lace trim, and corsetry bodice boning to cinch in your waist.

  • M&S floral dress

    M&S Linen Rich Floral Midi Dress

    Marks & Spencer's floral tea dress comes in the loveliest summertime print.

  • Karen Millen red dress

    Karen Millen Tailored Midaxi Dress

    Karen Millen's red midaxi dress perfectly blends statement and elegance. It features a high neckline and soft pleating.

  • AllSaints mini dress

    AllSaints Zora Leondra Ruffled Mini Dress

    Prefer a shorter style? With its cascading ruffles, lace trims and flattering smock fit, AllSaints' Zora Leondra mini dress is at the top of our wish lists. We think it could pass for a designer piece.

Other topics

More Shopping

See more