Holly Willoughby’s must-see Barbie pink dress isn’t as expensive as you think

Holly had fans obsessed with her Phase Eight floral maxi dress

Holly Willoughby has had our credit cards working overdrive this week with her selection of coveted summer dresses. From Monday’s Ted Baker midi in a colourful confetti print to the Finery shirt dress she wore on Tuesday, and now a gorgeous floral maxi dress in a hot pink hue.

The TV presenter stepped out to host This Morning on Wednesday wearing Phase Eight’s Kara floral maxi dress. Sharing the look to Instagram, she captioned the post: “Morning Wednesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am. @annemarie and @real_arg join us today… #hwstyle dress by @phaseeight”

Holly Willoughby wears Phase Eight's Kara dress

The Barbie pink printed dress features a matching waist belt and flowing tiered skirt. Sustainably made from recycled polyester, it retails for £135 and is selling super fast so you’ll need to add to basket quickly. If you can’t find your size, it’s also still available at John Lewis.

It already has glowing reviews, with one customer writing: "I've bought this dress for a wedding, I love it! The fit is true to size and very flattering", while another said: "This is a great holiday dress in a standout gorgeous pink. I found it flattering and comfortable to wear. I'm over 5 foot 8 and I could maybe have had an inch longer on the length but other than that all great."

Holly accessorised with her new go-to barely-there heeled sandals. She completed the look with glowy makeup and a bronze smokey eye.

A beautiful piece for weddings or any formal occasion this summer, we’d style the Kara dress with a clutch and strappy nude sandals like Holly or metallic heels for a statement look.

