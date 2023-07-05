Holly Willoughby wears our dream summer dress - and it’s still available to shop

Holly Willoughby stepped out in the most stunning summer dress to host This Morning on Wednesday.

The TV star wore the Flori dress from one of her go-to brands LK Bennett and we immediately added it to our wishlists.

Sharing a photo to Instagram, she captioned the post: "Morning Wednesday… today we celebrate 75 years of the @nhsengland and talk to some of our incredible show doctors. Also we catch up with @elliesimmonds as she talks about her new documentary… see you at 10am. #hwstyle dress by @lkbennettlondon".

Holly's LK Bennett midi dress is still available to shop

The 70s-inspired dress is made from pink silk adorned with a vibrant poppy print and falls to a midi length. It has a sultry shoulder-baring neckline with a rounded statement collar and covered buttons down the front. With its nipped in waist, long floaty skirt and pleating detail, it’s so flattering while also being modest enough to wear to almost any occasion.

Retailing for £429, it’s currently available to shop at LK Bennett in every size, from 4-20.

Holly looked beautiful, wearing her Flori dress with nude strappy heeled sandals, flawless makeup with a bold pink lip and her hair styled in loose waves.

A truly versatile piece, we'd also style it with metallic platform heels for a full Studio 54 look, or it could even be worn with sleek white trainers. Just add a leather jacket or a longline camel coat as we move into autumn.

The mum-of-three is often seen in LK Bennett and just weeks ago stepped out in another silky floral dress by the British brand.

The Amy dress is made from a lightweight cotton-silk blend in a green and cream floral print, which was created using a chine weaving technique for a softly-blurred watercolour effect. It’s now on sale for £197 and still available to shop in sizes 10-20.

