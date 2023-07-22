Holly Willoughby's Barbie-inspired summer dress is guaranteed to sell out

Holly's pink Ghost dress is still available to shop at M&S

Holly Willoughby seems to have an endless collection of gorgeous summer dresses – and the star had Instagram users rushing to M&S on Friday to pick up her new Barbie-inspired midi dress.

The This Morning presenter shared the stunning snap on the Wylde Moon Instagram, which showed Holly posing in a Ghost tea dress in the dusty pink colour.

© Instagram Holly looked like a real-life Barbie in the flattering pink dress

The 42-year-old looked radiant with a soft makeup look, consisting of a flutter of mascara, a touch of rosy blush and a pink glossy lip. As for her hair, Holly opted for her signature voluminous waves that perfectly framed her face to highlight her pretty features.

The stylish Ghost dress features a feminine V-neck with gathered detailing and a tied front, which perfectly complemented the romantic angel sleeves. The flattering style is perfect for dressing up or down – and the 'Holly Willoughby effect' guarantees that the elegant frock will fly off the shelves.

Whether you're hunting for an elegant wedding guest dress or a daywear piece, the versatile midi can be styled in so many different ways. We recommend opting for a pair of white strappy heels and a matching clutch bag to elevate the timeless look, or choose a pair of espadrille sandals and a raffia bag for an effortless summer ensemble.

Fans were quick to comment on Wylde Moon's Instagram post to share their love for Holly's latest look, and one follower wrote: "Holly you look absolutely stunning!" While another added: "So beautiful."

It's not the first time that Holly has blown fans away with her pretty pink looks. Earlier this month, the presenter stunned This Morning fans by wearing a sleeveless L.K Bennett floral dress, which came after she brightened up our screens in a similar Phase Eight midi with a waist-cinching belt.

Feeling inspired? Shop more pink dresses

Nobody's Child Aubery Pink Midi Dress Nobody's Child's stunning hot pink midi dress features a one shoulder design and playful cut-out waist detail. Wear it for a summer wedding with barely-there strappy heels or colour clashing platforms, depending on your style.

£85 at Nobody's Child

M&S Floral Jacquard Pink Dress Inject some colour into your summer wardrobe with this vibrant pink jacquard dress. One of Marks & Spencer's most in-demand styles right now, it has a modern square neckline, subtle tiered skirt and feminine tie-back detailing.

£55 at M&S

River Island Hot Pink Halterneck Dress Lightweight and breezy, linen is the perfect fabric to wear this summer. River Island's hot pink mini dress features a flirty halterneck and is the perfect throw-on-and-go piece for holidays or UK heatwaves. Style it with chunky sandals.

£40 at River Island

Zara BARBIE™ Draped Pink Dress How gorgeous is this hot pink ruffle dress from Zara? £99.99 at Zara

ASOS DESIGN Pink Satin Wrap Dress A wrap dress is always so flattering. This one from ASOS falls to a midi cut and features long flared sleeves and a thigh-high split.

£48 at ASOS

Cutie London Pink Maxi Dress New Look's hot pink maxi can double up as an everyday summer dress and a wedding guest outfit, making it a surprisingly hardworking piece for your new season wardrobe. With its sheer detail and maxi length, it's so elegant.

£48 at New Look

Mango Pink Linen Wrap Dress For a lightweight, easy to wear mini dress that still makes a statement, head to Mango. We love it styled with perspex heels. £49.99 at Mango

Reformation Marguerite Silk Dress Cut from 100% silk with a fitted bodice and sultry spaghetti straps, we're obsessed with this pink midi dress from Reformation. We love it styled with equally bright accessories.

£335 at Reformation

Cult Gaia Elfreda Cut-Out Pink Midi Dress Cult Gaia's cut-out dresses are iconic. Draped to hug your figure, this midi has a twisted bodice and is cut from a ribbed knitted fabric. Dress it up with barely-there heels or wear it with slip-ons at the beach bar. £267 at Net-a-Porter

Boden Kaftan Pink Maxi Dress For a daytime maxi, this linen kaftan-inspired dress from Boden is practical and pretty. It has a relaxed fit, elasticated waist and two side pockets. £98 at Boden

& Other Stories Ruffle Strappy Mini Dress & Other Stories linen mini dress featuring a fitted bodice, spaghetti straps and a ruffled hemline. £65 at & Other Stories

