Queen Letizia is red hot in fiery Mango midi dress - shop the look

Queen Letizia has never been shy to step out in a high street brand and is often spotted wearing Mango and Zara - both from her native Spain.
The 50-year-old royal is currently on holiday in Palma with her husband King Felipe, daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, Felipe’s mother Queen Sofia and aunt Princess Irene of Greece. They were pictured leaving Mia restaurant in Portixol on Saturday night, and Letizia looked incredible in a red Mango midi dress.
King Felipe VI, Princess Leonor, Queen Sofia, Infanta Sofia, Queen Letizia and Princess Irene leave a restaurant after a family dinner in Portixol, Palma de Mallorca, Spain
The halterneck style features a defined waist with a removable belt and all-over pleating. She accessorised with flat, metallic sandals, her statement gold Coreterno Amor ring and Feel Mallorca Ikat clutch bag in a printed pink design.
Queen Letizia accessorised with a printed clutch bag and metallic sandals
Red is definitely Letizia’s colour and we’ve seen her wearing very similar styles in recent years, which perfectly complement her dark hair and skin tone. Her exact Mango midi dress is sadly now sold out, but there’s an almost identical dress in a maxi length by the brand still available at John Lewis.
Retailing for £89.99, it has the same halterneck, pleating and defined waist, and you can shop the look in sizes 8-14. Already almost sold out on the Mango website, it won’t be around for long.
Channel Queen Letizia’s red hot look at a wedding, on holiday or for any formal event this summer. We’d take inspiration from the monarch and style it with metallic strappy sandals and a colour-clashing clutch bag, or you can’t go wrong with barely-there accessories when wearing a scarlet shade.
Letizia completed the look with her glossy hair worn in soft waves and flawless glowing makeup with a bronze smokey eye.
