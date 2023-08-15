Kate Garraway's floral dress of dreams is on sale

The Good Morning Britain presenter was a ray of sunshine in the yellow dress

Kate Garraway loves to brighten up our screens with her colourful outfits, and the star did just that in the prettiest floral dress on Tuesday.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was a ray of sunshine in the Ghost tea dress with a yellow floral design, which Kate styled perfectly with a pair of bright yellow heels to match.

© Shutterstock Kate teamed the floral dress with a pair of sunshine yellow heels to match

The 56-year-old let the striking dress do the talking with minimal accessories, wearing her hair in a voluminous blow-out style to complete the look.

If you want to channel Kate's blooming lovely style, you're in luck. The Ghost dress is still available in select sizes – and it's on sale.

The floral frock featured a square neckline and a midi length, with short puffed sleeves that enhance the feminine silhouette. The delicate gathers around the bodice subtly flatter the figure, finished with a sunshine yellow floral print.

Floral dresses are a timeless trend that returns every year, and we think the Ghost number is worth investing in if you're looking for a staple piece that can be styled for any occasion.

We recommend teaming the midi with a pair of gold sandals or white trainers for an effortless daywear look that you can throw on, but we could totally see the vintage-style dress being worn at weddings if styled with a pair of pastel-coloured heels.

Kate's bold fashion choices have caught fans' attention on plenty of occasions, and most recently the ITV star had fans rushing to Very to pick up her gorgeous £16.50 floral satin shirt.

We can't wait to see what Kate wears next!

Feeling inspired? Shop more of our favourite floral dresses for summer

H&M Floral Smock Dress Editor's Note I adore this dress - especially the balloon sleeves, ideal if you're anything like me and doesn't love having their arms out on show all the time. H&M''s floral dress offering is a beauty - and for less than £40. Incredible. The ankle length dress features a flattering smocking detail at the top. £37.99 AT H&M

Marks & Spencer Floral Dress In Green Editor's Note After watching Princess Kate at Wimbledon, I've got a thing for green. Is it just me or can you totally imagine her wearing this simple, but flattering, floral shirt dress?! Marks & Spencer's affordable floral dress comes in petite, regular and tall - and the dress goes up to size 24. The striking print isn't too woah-in-your-face and the midaxi-length skirt features godets for plenty of breezy movement. £35 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Karen Millen Floral Dress (Plus Size) Editor's Note Wow, this dress features two of my favourite designs; floral and tie-dye. Simply gorgeous. I think this would make a great wedding guest dress and thanks to all the colours on it you can match accordingly. Personally I'd amp up the orange and wear bright accessories. This Karen Millen plus size dress features a concise tailored bodice and a softly pleated skirt. And what's more, it's washable. £79.20 AT KAREN MILLEN

& Other Stories Floral Dress In Green Editor's Note Isn't the styling dreamy on this dress from & Other Stories. From the earrings to the flat slider shoes, it's just perfection. I think the puff sleeves elevate this dress to next level territory. You'll have to act fast if you want this dress. It's also available in two other colourways but they are both selling out fast. £75 AT & OTHER STORIES

Phase Eight Floral Dress Editor's Note I really wanted to feature the maxi version of this dress (it's seriously stunning) but alas, it was selling out at the speed of light. This pattern is beautiful and timeless. The design in this dress was hand painted by Phase Eight's in-house design team. The keyhole neckline adds a unique touch to the design and you're event-ready.

£139 AT PHASE EIGHT

ASOS Edition Pansy Floral Dress Editor's Note I first saw this dress on Samantha Faiers' Instagram and she most definitely sold it to me. I thought it looked so fancy that it would be a little designer number. ASOS is serving up the goods with this lilac floral dress. The pansy embroidery mixed with beaded mesh equals a summer hit. £130 AT ASOS

River Island Floral Cami Dress Editor's Note I love the subtle pop of colour to this dress, and it's giving me summer date night vibes. I would style it exactly like the model but I'd maybe add an oversized blazer for cool-girl vibes. A cowl neckline is having a moment right now, and thanks to the adjustable straps on this dress, you can customise it to fit you in the best way possible. £39 AT RIVER ISLAND

Rixo Camellia Floral Dress Editor's Note I love RIXO, it's just one of those brands that seems so timeless and I love the story of how two best friends from University created a brand women love to wear. If you're not familiar with the designs, expect hand-painted prints, premium materials and vintage-inspired silhouettes.

The Camellia dress is an iconic RIXO style as it's one of the dresses that started the business. This new blue floral print is inspired by a vintage 1970s sample that Design Director and Co-Founder Orlagh sourced from Paris and reimagined. £325 AT RIXO

Mango Floral Textured Dress Editor's Note A stunning floral creation from Mango for summer. I love the textured fabric and I would really make the orange pop with matching orange accessories. If you enjoy wearing floral dresses, this one will be for you. Plus size is also available.

£29.99 AT MANGO

Monsoon Floral Shirt Dress Editor's Note This is for someone who wants to wear a dress that's bold, bright and beautifully patterned with rose print. Team with a bright pink lipstick. Stand out amongst crowded events in the Jordann dress. Designed in sustainable viscose, a deep purple hue spills through the backdrop alongside a tropical print, whilst pink frill trims define the neckline, cuffs and button placket. Alter the shape with the optional, contrasting belt.

£75 AT MONSOON

