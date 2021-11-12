Wowcher Black Friday deals: From luxe spa days to iPads & even theme park tickets

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday 2021 has kicked off early at Wowcher – and you can bag yourself fab deals on everything from spa days and hotel stays to top tech. Ideal for Christmas shopping – and you can save up to 91%!

The main event isn’t until Friday 26 November, but the online retailer which is loved by savvy shoppers has already set a number of deals live – we’ve done the hard work and rounded up the best ones below.

Also, make sure you bookmark Wowcher’s Black Friday Deals homepage here to shop the best deals in the run-up to the big day. It’ll be constantly updated, so there’s no fear of missing out. That’s where we found a 91% off deal – this wireless phone charger is going for the insane price of £3.99!

Best Wowcher early Black Friday deals 2021

Bannatyne Spa day deal, from £42.50, Wowcher

Bag a Classic Chill Out Spa day for £42.50 instead of £94 for one person at Bannatyne Health Club & Spa including three treatments, spa access and a £10 retail voucher. Alternatively, there’s an £85 deal for two people, which is a massive saving on the usual price of £188. You can choose from more than 47 locations and save up to 55%.

Dyson V6 Cordless vacuum cleaner, £189, Wowcher

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better price on this powerful must-have cleaning machine. You get e refurbished Dyson V6 Cordless vacuum for £189 instead of £262.50 – a saving of 28%.

Cuddly Plush Blanket, from £9.49, Wowcher

How cute is this? A super-soft cuddly blanket that transforms into a sleeping bag complete with pillow. It even packs away into itself, becoming a huggable pillow with carry handles for easy transportation. Get a small for £9.49, a medium blanket for just £19.49 or a large for just £24.49, saving you up to 81% and choose between a white unicorn, green dragon, pink cat, rose red unicorn, grey shark, yellow dog, grey cat or red ladybird design.

Apple iPad 4, from £80, Wowcher

A great Christmas present idea for almost anyone in the family – you can snap up a refurbished iPad for as little as £80 – that’s a saving of 73%! Choose from black or white, 16GB or 32GB of memory – all models come with a 12-month warranty so you can buy with peace of mind.

Hugo Boss sports watch, £149, Wowcher

A Hugo Boss watch for 75% less? Don’t mind if we do! You can bag this elegant timepiece for him for £149 instead of £599 – that’s an impressive deal.

Five-in-one hot air styler, £29, Wowcher

This offer is flying off the virtual shelves – it’s marked as ‘in high demand’ and we can see why. It’s a fancy five-in-one hot air styler for blow-drying, curling, creating loose waves, straightening and more, featuring a 360 degree swivel chord and tourmaline ceramic plates to protect hair from heat. Yours for £27 instead of £199 – a saving of 86%

Gulliver's Theme Park family ticket, £39, Wowcher

If you’re looking for something that’ll thrill the whole family, this is the one. It’s £39 instead of up to £84 for a Gulliver's theme park ticket for a family of four in 2022 to be redeemed at the parks in either Milton Keynes, Warrington, Matlock Bath or Rother Valley - a saving up to 43%. These fab theme parks cater especially for younger kids and feature over 50 family-friendly rides, shows and attractions.

Crazy Bear stay for two with dinner and Champagne, from £315, Wowcher

Well this is a bit fancy! An overnight stay at one of Crazy Bear’s opulent five-star hotels in either Beaconsfield or Stadhampton, a flute of champagne on arrival and a bottle in your room plus a sumptuous three-course dinner and breakfast. From £315 for an overnight stay - save up to 60%.

Helicopter flight for 2 plus bubbly and chocolates, £69, Wowcher

Thrill-seekers will love this one - £69 instead of £138 for a six-mile helicopter buzz flight for two people with chocolates and a glass of bubbly each. You can choose from 35 lush locations and save 50%.

