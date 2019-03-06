20 celebrities who got engaged in 2019 so far – see their gorgeous rings!

What a year it's shaping up to be for some of our favourite celebrity couples! We've counted no less than 20 exciting celebrity engagements to date, with Orlando Bloom, Alex Rodriguez and Chris Pratt among the stars who have got down on one knee – with some of the weddings already taking place just a few months later. Take a look through the gallery to see who has got engaged in 2019 so far…
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Avengers: Endgame actress Scarlett Johansson announced her engagement to Colin Jost in May, following a two-year relationship. Scarlett’s rep Marcel Pariseau confirmed to the Associated Press that the pair were officially engaged, but said no date has been set for the wedding as yet. The 34-year-old has been dating Colin, who is a writer on Saturday Night Live, since 2017 and the couple are believed to have met on the set of the US show. This will be Scarlett's third marriage, following her previous nuptials to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac.