They're used to road testing some of the world's most powerful cars, so it was only fitting the Top Gear trio launched their world tour on Tower Bridge with a little help from another throbbing engine
The boys powered across the London landmark in a tank
2 SEPTEMBER 2008
"This is a chance for three middle-aged men to act like rock stars in million of pounds' worth of cars," laughed Jeremy. It's understood the live, indoor shows will feature the boys playing football in cars, and will include special effects, breathtaking stunts, and of course, supercars.
Meanwhile, Richard let slip some ambitious details about the forthcoming £20-million tour, which will take in ten cities, including Johannesburg, Sydney and Hong Kong, over the next 12 months. "We plan on putting big engines in double-decker buses and taxis, and... plan to build our own hovercrafts," he enthused.