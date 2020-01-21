While many of us struggle to leave the warmth of our beds in the cold winter weather (or at least we do), Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin always looks incredible bright and early on a weekday. Not letting dreaded Blue Monday impact her style, she looked beautiful in an outfit from two of her go-to high-street stores, Marks & Spencer and Zara. Her high-waisted brown faux leather culottes are available to buy online from Zara in sizes XS to L for a cool £25.99, and the elasticated waistline is perfect for tucking in cosy winter jumpers.

Striped jumper, £25, Marks & Spencer

However, it was her soft cream knit that really caught our eye. The ribbed jumper with colour block stripes in cream, tan and blush pink from M&S is a bargain at just £25, and it also comes in a wintery purple, black and amber colourway. Laura is clearly a huge fan of the design as she has got both versions!

Eagle-eyed GMB viewers may have noticed she wore the slim fit purple jumper on Friday, teamed with an eye-catching purple pleated skirt which was in the Zara sale for just £9.99, down from £25.99.

Perfectly matching her shoes to the rest of her outfit, the 38-year-old meteorologist rocked a pair of pink cream and grey snakeskin heels on Monday. To finish off her look, she wore her dark hair in curls and opted for natural, dewy makeup. Debbie Harper, who works closely with Laura on her outfits, shared the details on Instagram and fans flocked to the comments section to share their views on the ensemble. "Adore your outfit hun," one wrote while another said they preferred her trousers from last week.

After all, who can forget the faux red leather leggings that were at the centre of controversy on last week's GMB? Laura looked beautiful in the burgundy round neck jumper and £19.99 Zara trousers that her co-star Piers Morgan described as "hot pants." Addressing viewers' concerns about Piers' comments, Laura clarified: "Lots of reaction to my trousers today. I'm not humiliated by @piersmorgan. They're just a pair of trousers! I thought I was being stylish!" Considering Amanda Holden rocked the green pair the very next day, it's safe to say Zara has some gorgeous, celebrity-approved, leather-look staples.

