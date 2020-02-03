Holly Willoughby delights This Morning fans in the navy outfit of dreams The Dancing on Ice co-host looks so chic in her latest look…

Holly Willoughby kicked off a brand new working week in style on Monday, rocking a navy outfit on This Morning that came entirely from the high street. The 38-year-old wore a gathered crepe button-down shirt from & Other Stories, which cost £45. She teamed the design with a lovely cord mini skirt, also in dark blue, that had a price tag of just £32 from Warehouse. Finishing off the look and adding a splash of colour, the mother-of-three also sported a pair of cream boots from Office and wore her famous blonde locks in a messy bun style.

Holly looked ready for action in her navy outfit

We are still reeling over the star's glam frock she sported on Sunday evening's Dancing On Ice, too. The blonde beauty presented the latest instalment of the ITV show in a beautiful fairytale-inspired dress and it gave everyone serious outfit envy.

Gathered Crepe Button Down Blouse, £45, & Other Stories

It has sexy spaghetti straps, and we loved the floral applique detailing that trailed from one shoulder down to her waist, as well as a bombastic tulle skirt.

Cord mini skirt, £32, Warehouse

The statement blue frock was from British bridal designer Sassi Holford and it worked perfectly alongside her William & Son accessories.

Holly looked stunning in her Sassi Holford dress on Dancing on Ice

"Tonight on @dancingonice it’s my favourite week... fairytale week," she wrote on Instagram, before thanking her glam squad. With the pale blue colours and subtle silver detailing, she certainly looked as though she was a Disney Princess - perhaps Elsa from Frozen?

The ITV star dazzled in a Peter Langner gown at the NTA's

This is the second show-stopping design Holly has worn in under 7 days. She headed to the National Television Awards on Tuesday, wearing a strapless gown by Peter Langner which featured eight layers of tulle, 45 metres of fabric and took Peter and his team 40 hours to create. The show-stopping handmade couture gown featured a pink satin bodice and skirt, a train and pale blue tulle underskirt.

