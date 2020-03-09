Holly Willoughby looked glamorous as she kicked off the new work week in a simple monochrome outfit on This Morning. Dressing to impress, the ITV presenter wore a leather-look mini skirt from Warehouse and a black wool jumper from Sandro Paris which broke up the colour-block ensemble with its pretty white lace trim. We've tracked down the two items and they are both in stock, so now is the time to hit the shops before they fly off the shelves.

Holly looked gorgeous in a Warehouse leather mini skirt on Monday morning

With an ultra-flattering silhouette and ruffled peplum hem, the leather mini looks far more expensive than its £36 price tag. Plus, considering the leather skirt is a timeless wardrobe staple that shows no sign of going out of fashion - especially among royals such as Queen Letizia and Meghan Markle - it is certainly worth investing in one. The sexy yet elegant design is perfect for any occasion, whether you want to add layers to keep warm in the winter like Holly or dare to bare your legs as we head into spring.

Leather mini skirt, £36, Warehouse

Styled by Angie Smith, the beautiful blonde paired the skirt with black tights and high heels and kept her beauty look simple for work with her blonde hair in loose waves and natural makeup. While her 6.4 million followers complimented the entire ensemble, it was the skirt that stole the show - and we're not surprised! "Love that skirt so much," one wrote, while another added, "Wow love this skirt."

Lace wool jumper, £175, Sandro Paris

Many of her fans were also still commenting on the gorgeous dress she wore for the Dancing on Ice final on Sunday night. Every week since the ice skating competition started in January, Holly has wowed viewers with her incredible gowns, but she ensured her outfit for the final show was truly one to remember. The mother-of-three looked beautiful wearing a white glittery dress from bridal and evening couturier Lee Petra Grebenau, which had sheer sleeves and a structured bodice, which she paired with Sophia Webster heels.

