Holly Willoughby looks gorgeous in her new Marks and Spencer dress! The polka-dot midi dress is available to buy, and we predict a sell-out
Holly Willoughby is well known for her gorgeous picks from high street brand Marks & Spencer, and her latest buy is such a beauty. The This Morning star appears on the July cover of Red magazine wearing the pink polka-dot midi, which we reckon is bound to be a sell-out! It's certainly giving us modern Pretty Woman vibes. Costing £49.50, it's already winning rave reviews online from shoppers.
Holly wears her beautiful new dress on the cover of Red
The 'Polka Dot Belted Midi Shirt Dress' is a brand new piece to the British brand's popular M&S Collection, and features a flattering belted waist, floaty soft material and that pretty pink polka-dot print. Here's hoping there's more shades to come!
Polka dot midi dress, £49.50, M&S
Holly gave a heartfelt interview to the magazine alongside the gorgeous picture, evening opening about her newfound love for fashion. "For a long time, I was pretty clueless," she said.
GET THE LOOK: Pink spot dress, £25.99, New Look
"There’s a picture of me on the red carpet when I first started in TV and I’m wearing a brown belted cord skirt, a brown cord jacket, fishnet tights and a weird round toe shoe. What was I thinking? But I've grown
to like clothes more the older I've got and I now recognise the importance of having key staples that fit well in your wardrobe."
And speaking of her favourite midi dresses, she added her favourite trick for styling them up. Revealing her wardrobe essentials, she said: "a good pair of dark denim jeans (I like high-waisted), a classic shirt or a T-shirt to team them with, and a button-up dress that you can throw a leather jacket over or put a roll-neck jumper under – the hard work is done for you."
Read the full Holly Willoughby interview in the July issue of Red, on sale 4 June. It is available in all supermarkets and online at MagsDirect - https://magsdirect.co.uk/magazine-category/lifestyle/red/
