Ruth Langsford just broke the internet in a £7 Marks and Spencer skirt This Morning viewers went wild for the wardrobe staple

Ruth Langsford pulled it out of the bag on Tuesday's edition of This Morning in yet another classic look. The 60-year-old star wowed in a camel pencil skirt from M&S – and it's the perfect wardrobe staple to see you into autumn.

The presenter – who was joined by husband Eamonn Holmes on the show – nailed workwear dressing in a crisp white shirt and the versatile skirt, which is selling faster than hotcakes. And it's absolutely no surprise seeing as it's currently down to just £7!

Ever the fashionista, Ruth added a stylish twist to her daytime look, accessorising with a leopard print belt from New Look and matching court shoes from Dune. We're obsessed with her coordination.

Tagging her outfit details, she wrote: "Skirt & shirt combo today.... Camel skirt @marksandspencer White shirt @tmlewin Leopard Print court shoes @dune_london. Animal print belt @newlook @thismorning."

But despite the funky detailing, it was Ruth's simple skirt that really delighted her followers. "Wow Ruth! I think this is your best outfit choice this Summer. YES! Love it!", one wrote. Another enthused: "Love this on you!!! Gorgeous!"

We have to agree, Ruth's timeless looks are always her best! The camel version of the skirt is £7 in the sale, but it also comes in black and navy colourways for the very reasonable price of £19.50.

Tailored Pencil Skirt, £7, M&S

The previous day, Ruth looked lovely in a red lace Dorothy Perkins dress. We've spotted it reduced from £38 down to just £22, but it won't hang around for long.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

