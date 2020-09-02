We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly rocked one of her favourite styles on Wednesday's Lorraine – a classic shirt dress. But this one came with a quirky twist.

The TV star looked gorgeous in a maxi frock from Monsoon. The 'Saffy Animal Midaxi Shirt Dress' is crafted from light, floaty fabric with satin-style patches in the shapes of wild animals!

The gorgeous red berry hue suited Lorraine's complexion perfectly, and the attached self-tie belt will cinch you in at the waist for added definition.

Currently reduced to just £33 from £110, it's no wonder it's sold out in most sizes so you'd better be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

Saffy Animal Midaxi Shirt Dress, £33, Monsoon

Lorraine's dreamy fashion picks come courtesy of her stylist Sophie Rose Kirkwood. For her return to ITV on Tuesday, Sophie chose a gorgeous swan print midi shirt dress from Hobbs that flattered Lorraine's shape beautifully.

Featuring a collard neckline, long sleeves, and side pockets, the frock skims the body beautifully for a comfortable wear. While it's a little pricey at £149, it's sure to become a wardrobe staple thanks to its classic black and white colourway and playful print.

Lorraine Kelly loves a shirt dress

We've certainly missed Lorraine's classic style options over the last couple of months. Before she took her summer break in July, Lorraine stunned fans in an eye-popping purple & Others Stories frock.

Featuring a chic square buckle waistband and slanted front pockets, the midi dress is made from sustainably sourced material, making it purse and planet-friendly.

And amazingly, despite being in the sale for £46, it's still available in select sizes! But you need to be quick because it's flying off the virtual shelves.

