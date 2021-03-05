We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lorraine Kelly just delivered a masterclass in power dressing – and her latest look has fans swooning. Dressed to impress, the TV star returned to her namesake show on Friday, teaming a figure-flattering leather skirt from Marks & Spencer with a fiery red blouse by Forever Unique.

VIDEO: Learning From Lockdown with Lorraine Kelly and Saira Khan

Lorraine's makeup artist shared a stylish snap of the star

Keeping her accessories minimal, Lorraine completed her ensemble with natural and dewy makeup, rocking a nude shadow complete with rosy blusher and a pale brown lipstick. Wearing her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style, the presenter looked absolutely stunning.

Revealing the full outfit, makeup and hair details on Instagram, Lorraine's makeup artist Helen Hand wrote:

"Fridays look for @lorrainekellysmith @lorraine #ladyinred #makeup #hair #byme #helenhandmakeup. Styled by @sophierosekirkwood. #Shirt from @foreveruniqueofficial #skirt by @marksandspencer #eyeshadow #palette Magnif eyes NUDE edition @rimmellondonuki #cream #blush in Blushed rose @bobbibrownuk #Lipliner spice #lipstick 6 modern browns pro lip palette (as seen in next pic) @maccosmeticsuk Hair @ghdhair #tong."

Leather Midi A-Line Skirt, £199, Marks & Spencer

Included in M&S' Autograph collection, Lorraine's A-line skirt is priced at £199 and it's made from the softest Nappa leather. Ultra-flattering thanks to its tactically placed panelling, this midi also features a back zip fastening and two functional front pockets. A desk-to-daywear staple, the brand recommends pairing it with knee-high boots and a knitted cardigan – so chic.

As for the sunnier seasons, all you'll need is a billowing broderie blouse, pale stilettos and sunglasses, and you've got yourself the ultimate summer ensemble.

Lorraine regularly turns to Marks & Spencer for her on-screen outfits

Lorraine's on-screen wardrobe is a thing of beauty, and the presenter regularly turns to Marks & Spencer for her favourite pieces. Just last week she donned a bold leopard print dress from the brand, which retails at an affordable £17.

Sharing a snap of the animal print midi on Instagram, Lorraine was instantly met with compliments from her 432k followers. "You look gorgeous. Love Leopard print" wrote one. "Loved this dress on you Lorraine and the length was fab on you," added another.

