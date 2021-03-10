We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Jones always looks beautiful on The One Show, and Tuesday night's outfit certainly didn't disappoint!

The presenter rocked a colour clashing look, wearing a gorgeous jumper from one of her favourite brands, Marks & Spencer, as well as a pair of chic red wide-leg trousers.

Sharing a snap of the outfit on her Instagram Story, Alex wrote: "Amazing to have @sophieraworth and @lorrainekellysmith after all that breaking news. Lovely too to be reunited with @rylan. Top @marksandspencer and trousers @zara. @tesswrightstylist loves a colour clash!"

Alex looked lovely in red and pink

If you're in love with Alex's pretty pink knitwear, you're in luck, as we spotted it online at M&S for just £29.50.

Made from pure Merino wool, it's a bit of a bargain for the quality - and we love those sheer sleeves and the colour-blocking detail. If you didn't spot it, Alex's jumper actually has a bright pink panel at the back, too.

Colour Block Jumper, £29.50, M&S

Alex's flared, high-waisted trousers are from Zara, and cost £49.99.

The star's loyal stylist Tess Wright has previously told HELLO! that the mum-of-two prefers to prioritise high street labels and longevity on The One Show, saying: "We love Topshop, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Miss Selfridge. We like to recycle and reinvent things. She loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too."

Alex always looks beautiful on the show

Discussing the presenter's go-to styles, she added that comfort is really important. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said. "Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

As for when Alex is at home with her children, not much changes according to Tess! "I know that she's like me - with two small children she loves comfort, practicality and anything you can throw in the washing machine," she said. "She is a massive M&S fan as their collections are really affordable and practical - especially Autograph, as it's super stylish."

