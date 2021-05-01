Holly Willoughby sends fans wild in £7.50 Marks & Spencer top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fashion doesn't have to cost a fortune, just ask Holly Willoughby! Taking to Instagram on Friday, Marks & Spencer shared snaps of the presenter wearing the new 'Mais Oui' slogan T-shirt, and at £7.50 it's a total bargain.

The caption read: "We're embracing that Friday feeling and saying "mais oui" to everything, including this graphic tee. @hollywilloughby."

Holly looked effortlessly cool in the new snaps

Relaxing in style, Holly tucked her navy top into a pair of indigo mom jeans and kept her accessories minimal. Wearing her signature blonde bob down, she opted for natural and subdued makeup, combining a soft brown shadow with a hint of mascara, honey-hued blush and a pale pink lip gloss.

Slogan T-Shirt, £7.50, Marks & Spencer

Made from sustainably sourced cotton, Holly's T-shirt is the ultimate summer staple. Cut to a modern, straight silhouette complete with a classic crew neckline, it can be paired with everything from high-waisted jeans to tailored trousers, shorts and more.

Already a big hit, fans were quick to react to the stylish snaps. "Got this T a couple of weeks ago and worn it a couple of times and love it," wrote one. "Love this. Ordered," added another.

Our advice? You better act fast, we predict a sell-out!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Refresh your wardrobe with Holly Willoughby's 5 style lessons

Over the last few weeks, brand ambassador Holly has been sharing a number of her favourite summer looks – and we can barely keep up. Just last week, Marks & Spencer unveiled new photos of the presenter's bohemian style dress, which retails at £39.50.

Adorned in a delicate floral print, Holly's beautiful blue dress gently highlights the waist thanks to its stretchy shirring detail. Flirty and feminine, the 3/4-length puff sleeves and frilled cuffs lend a romantic touch, while the trimmed tie neckline adds to the bohemian vibe. M&S recommends styling it with flat sandals and a denim jacket to match – fabulous.

