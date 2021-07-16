We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby loves a bold floral dress and Marks & Spencer's summer collection is full of them. Taking to Instagram last month, the This Morning star revealed that one of her favourite styles is the brand's multi-coloured midaxi – and it's now on sale!

RELATED: This Morning's Holly Willoughby receives sad news concerning her home during break from TV show

Holly posted a stylish snap of her Marks & Spencer dress on Instagram

Reduced to £31, this uber flattering design features three-quarter length elasticated sleeves, a round neckline and a tie waist. Adorned with the sweetest matching fabric buttons, M&S' colourful frock would look so chic paired with everything from tan sandals to crisp white trainers. Heading out for summer celebrations? Add espadrille wedges and droplet earrings into the mix.

READ: Holly Willoughby's fabulously fruity frock gets fans talking

Floral Midaxi Dress, £31, Marks & Spencer

Giving fans a glimpse of her summer wardrobe, Holly wrote:

"It's times like this when the sun is shining, the garden is bursting into life and we are with those we love that I just take a moment to count my blessings…loving having something to dress up for again. @marksandspencer has so many gorgeous dresses this year, you'll be spoilt for choice, and this is one of my favourites … never too far away from this denim jacket either."

Completing her outfit, Holly added the Pure Cotton Denim Jacket in medium indigo. Retailing at £35, it also comes in a lighter blue shade that's lovely for layering over your favourite summer pieces.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's 13 best holiday photos with husband Dan Baldwin and their children

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Holly Willoughby's 5 Style Lessons

Sparking a reaction from her 7.2million followers, fans fell in love with Holly's ensemble.

"Love that kind of dress so easy to dress up or down will have to try and find it", commented one while another queried: "What is this dress called?" A third fan also declared that they were "in love with that denim jacket".

Others were quick to notice her classic canvas trainers, priced at £22.50. Available to shop in five different shades – white, black, pastel yellow, blue and turquoise, you'll be able to recreate Holly's entire look from head to toe.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.