Ruth Langsford's new M&S dress is an absolute summer steal

Ruth Langsford has been absolutely killing it with her fashion choices lately, and the presenter looked lovely on Tuesday when she wore a blue, floral dress from one of her favourite brands, Marks and Spencer.

The star sported the fabulous frock to present popular ITV show This Morning alongside her husband, Eamonn Holmes.

The 'Floral Puff Sleeve Midaxi Tea Dress' features the most stunning print, with the statement sleeves making it bang on-trend. It is an absolute summer steal at only £39.50, however, there are only a couple of sizes left so we'd recommend snapping it up quickly!

If you don’t manage to get your hands on it, then you are in luck, as Marks and Spencer have a super similar version available online.

Ruth styled the dress with simple silver jewellery and a pair of white, strappy heels which complimented her ensemble perfectly.

Ruth looked radiant in the powder blue dress

The star sported a radiant makeup look, consisting of a subtle brown smokey eye, a peachy blush and a nude lip.

After admiring Ruth's dress, it was the 61-year-old's hairdo that caught our attention, as it looked rather different from her signature blonde bob.

Floral tea dress, £39.50, Marks and Spencer

SHOP SIMILAR: Blue tea dress, £39.50, Marks and Spencer

The star sparked a huge reaction from fans this week after unveiling her new hairstyle on Monday's show – and we are obsessed!

Ruth must have been feeling a little experimental, as she switched up her appearance by adding soft curls to her usually straight hair.

Ruth showed off her stunning new hairstyle on social media

Sharing a behind-the-scenes look on Monday evening, Ruth uploaded a video of herself with her hairstylist. "New week, new do! Thank you for all your lovely comments about my hair today," she wrote.

"All thanks to the talented & lovely @livdaveymakeup… the woman's a miracle worker! She has more ideas for my barnet so watch this space!"

Friends and fans alike were quick to applaud the transformation, with Fleur East writing: "Loved your hair and makeup today!!" Charlene White remarked: "Honestly… you looked stunning. Just STUNNING!!"

