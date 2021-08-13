Whistles recreate Rachel Green's iconic mint dress – and we couldn't BE any happier

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When you think of Friends, your brain might instantly flash back to all of the times Ross and Rachel split up – were they on a break? – or when Joey wore all of Chandler's clothes, or even Phoebe telling everyone she was having her brother's babies…

But aside from the memorable storylines, one thing is for sure – Friends gave us some of the best fashion statements that are still popular almost two decades later.

Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel Green was a particular favourite, serving up one iconic look after another – and we're not just talking about her hairstyle!

WATCH: The cast of Friends do Carpool Karaoke

Who can forget the gorgeous figure-hugging mint green dress she rocked in the 1996 episode, The One Where No One's Ready?

Giving off major Calvin Klein vibes, the frock featured a square neckline, thick shoulder straps, and a side split that hit just above the knee.

And now, you can grab your very own version thanks to Whistles, who have launched a near-identical replica of the iconic dress.

Maria Bridesmaid Dress, $399/£199, Whistles

Part of their Whistles Wedding range, the 'Maria Bridesmaid Dress' looks incredibly like Rachel's green maxi dress – and you certainly don't have to wait for a wedding to wear it.

The design features a square neck with a cross-strap back, a fitted silhouette at the bust through to the waist and hip, and straight to the hem, with an "intriguing side split".

As if that wasn't enough, Whistles also has another strikingly similar version.

The Back Maxi Dress, $399/£199, Whistles

'The Back Maxi Dress', which also comes in a delicious shade of mint and features a tie-back and fitted full-length silhouette.

Why not team your new frock with another Rachel Green favourite? Ahead of the Friends Reunion in May, Jennifer revealed her go-to lipstick when filming, and it looks like the same shade she wore while in the dress.

MAC Satin Lipstick, $19/£17.50, Nordstrom

"They’re always sort of regurgitating trends," she told Glamour. "How about MAC’s Paramount lipstick? It was a browny brick. I remember that was my go-to colour when I was doing Friends."

And the good news is you can still buy it today for under $20!

