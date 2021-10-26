Holly Willoughby's leggy mini skirt and boots are perfection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby got fans talking on Tuesday when she wore a stylish mini skirt and burgundy boots to appear on This Morning.

The presenter looked amazing as usual in the autumnal ensemble, pairing the skirt with a knitted jumper from Essentiel Antwerp. Sharing the look on her social media, Holly wrote: "Morning Tuesday…make sure you pick up the phone today in our Halloween spin to win special! Double spin for someone today!"

Fans seemed to be loving the outfit as many rushed to the comments section to share their opinion, with one gushing: "You look gorgeous Holls!" while another added: "Oh this is so cute!!!" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

The 40-year-old wore her blonde hair in her signature loose waves and sported glowing makeup with a pretty pink lip, perfectly complementing the colours in her jumper.

The 'Ami' mini skirt is a dark indigo denim, with contrast stitching, front patch pockets and a flattering A-line silhouette. The website recommends pairing it with "tucked-in knits, jersey or blouses," and can be worn throughout winter with tights and boots.

Why not take inspiration from Holly herself and pair the denim number with her 'Daphne' boots from Whistles? The burgundy shoes are sure to become a staple in your wardrobe with their trendy round toe and mid-height heel.

The mother-of-three has been loving wearing skirts as of late, and just yesterday she was spotted wearing a leather-look number from Monsoon on the show.

Sharing her daily outfit post, she wrote: "Morning Monday…we are back today…can’t wait to see you [emoji] Today on @thismorning we talk to @sarah_snook about her iconic role of Shiv Roy in @succession…can't wait!!!!"

Holly styled the skirt with a dark green shirt from Jigsaw and a pair of black, pointed toe-heels.

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one gushing: "Gorgeous as ever," while another added: "Fabulous look". A third said: "Love this outfit!!"

