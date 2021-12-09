We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bringing her fashion A-game on Thursday, Holly Willoughby just stepped out in one of her most glamorous outfits of the season – and fans are obsessed.

Returning to This Morning on Thursday, the presenter looked incredible in a black turtleneck jumper from Reserved, tucking her timeless knit into the dreamiest rainbow sequin skirt by Anthropologie.

The presenter teamed her sequin skirt with a fitted turtleneck jumper

Delivering the Christmas party inspo we never knew we needed, Holly accessorised her ensemble with strappy black heels and sparkling stud earrings.

Teasing her blonde hair into a messy updo complete with loose, messy strands that elegantly framed her face, the presenter opted for natural and dewy makeup.

Dusting her eyes in a warm golden shadow complete with a subtle coat of mascara, the star's trusted makeup artist Patsy O'Neill polished off the look with a honey-hued blusher and a soft pink lipgloss – gorgeous!

Sequin-Embellished Striped Maxi Skirt, £198, Anthropologie

In love with Holly's outfit? Us too, and you can add her glittery rainbow skirt to basket for £198. Our advice? You better act quick because it's already flying off of the virtual shelves.

A serious showstopper, Anthropologie's ​​tulle skirt has been embellished with sparkling sequins to form an eye-catching striped design, plus it's fitted with a figure-flattering waistband.

Black Turtleneck, £19.99, Reserved

As for Holly's classic black knit, we reckon she's wearing this £19.99 version from Reserved.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Holly Willoughby shimmies in sparkly midi skirt

Taking to Instagram to share a stylish snap of her outfit, Holly wrote: "Morning Thursday… today on @thismorning we talk to the lovely @jackwhitehall Ashley Jensen and the @hairybikers … see you at 10am… #hwstyle skirt by @anthropologieeu knitwear by @reserved #12daysofsparkle."

Inundated with endless compliments from fans, one wrote: "Instantly rushes to try and buy this skirt. It's GORGEOUS! So much fun!"

"Morning Holly looking beautiful girl," added another. Meanwhile, a third simply commented: "Love a bit of anthro!"

