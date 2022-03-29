Holly Willoughby looks extra special in prettiest mini dress we've seen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby debuted a summer dress on This Morning that has stopped fans stop in their tracks and made us swoon. Holly and her brilliant stylist Danielle Whiteman have found an absolute gem and it is so affordable that if you don't buy it – everybody else will!

SEE: Holly Willoughby emulates iconic Kate Middleton look for Dancing On Ice final - and wow

Bright and early on Tuesday morning, Holly took to Instagram to reveal that the beautiful floral print mini dress is by Nobody's Child. The dreamy combination of white, peach, lilac and pale green tones and the pretty mid-length sleeves makes it universally flattering – and universally coveted! We were stunned when we realised that this expensive-looking broderie anglaise cotton dress is just £65!

Loading the player...

WATCH Holly Willoughby finally reveals secret project

This ultra-feminine 'Serena Dress' by Nobody's Child was the perfect choice for Holly to present alongside Philip Schofield on a particularly special day where viewers got to see Michael Bublé, Emma Bunton and the brilliantly vivacious presenter Alison Hammond. Holly truly dressed to impress, and she shared all the details of her look on Instagram.

Holly's prettiest mini dress

Holly kept the focus on the dress with a pair of nude heels and subtle pop of plum lipstick courtesy of her trusty makeup artist Patsy O'Neill. Fans always love Holly's fashion looks but this dress gained nearly 25 thousand likes from fans within an hour. "WOW!!! Looking stunning and very summery!" wrote one fan. Meanwhile Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly loved it too and EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite commented that Holly was "Looking fresh."

Serena Floral Mini Dress, £65, Nobody's Child

In her own excitement at This Morning's especially fun guest lineup featuring Michael Buble, Holly accidentally posted her initial caption with a typo calling the Canadian heartthrob "Michael Bible," which she quickly corrected and laughed off making a joke about predictive texts: "Bloody predicative tits [sic]! Buble not Bible!"

RELATED: Holly Willoughby stuns in white dress in never-before-seen photo with birthday girl Emma Bunton

Holly's Instagram post read: "Morning Tuesday… great line up today, @schofe and @alisonhammond55 talk to Michael Buble and from what I hear it’s fantastic!!! Also @iamginodacampo is back today and we’re talking to one of my favourite people in the world @emmaleebunton" And best of all, she tagged Nobody's Child – Thanks for sharing the details, Holly!

Serena Pink Mini Dress, £65, Nobody's Child

The 'Serena Dress' also comes in pink, a bubblegum meets dusty pink shade, and if you sign up for the Nobody's Child newsletter you will get an additional 15% off your order so hurry!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.