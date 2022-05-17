Lorraine Kelly suffers wardrobe mishap live on air - and changes into the prettiest dress The ITV presenter handled it like a pro!

Even celebrities suffer from wardrobe malfunctions! On Tuesday morning, ITV's Lorraine Kelly suffered a fashion mishap live on air, which forced her to change her outfit.

Taking to Instagram to share the details of her wardrobe disarray, the 62-year-old star told fans her original dress, which featured a striking gingham print, was causing the cameras to strobe and televisions at home "go all funny".

"So a wardrobe crisis this morning!" Lorraine told fans. "My original dress choice was 'strobing' and making your TV go all funny so I’ve had a quick change - original dress @lkbennettlondon and new one @finerylondon."

The Scottish star looked stunning in her second dress, which featured a figure-flattering cut, circle skirt, puffed sleeves and chic pearl buttons down the bodice.

Lorraine looked lovely in her second wardrobe choice

Lorraine styled her brunette tresses in a bouncy blowdry, adding a metallic smokey eye and rosy blush to complement her ageless beauty glow.

"You look amazing in whatever... You are a female Benjamin Button," one fan sweetly commented, while another wrote: "I thought I was seeing things. Both beautiful dresses."

"Loved the gingham dress! I was wondering what happened to it after you changed lol," a third fan commented.

Luckily, the likes of you and I don't need to worry about the effects of strobing (even if we like to think we're living under the spotlight). Lorraine's first dress is the 'Saffron' cotton dress in a gorgeous gingham print from L.K.Bennett, and is available for £329.

Saffron Dress, £329, L.K.Bennett

A cool cotton shirt dress is perfect for pulling on when temperatures rise, and this fabulous frock will no doubt become a wardrobe staple during the warmer summer months.

Lorraine's second dress is from Finery London, available on Marks & Spencer for an affordable £89. The dress is described as "a midi dress with a stylish vintage-inspired feel."

Finery London Dress, £89, Marks & Spencer

It's cut to a flattering regular fit, with short puff sleeves and a chic collar. A waisted detail enhances the silhouette, and large pearl-look buttons give this piece an eye-catching finish. It's a win, win for us.

