Georgia Brown
Lorraine Kelly was forced to change into a new dress from Finery London during her ITV programme after her L.K.Bennett gingham frock caused TVs across the nation to "go funny"
Even celebrities suffer from wardrobe malfunctions! On Tuesday morning, ITV's Lorraine Kelly suffered a fashion mishap live on air, which forced her to change her outfit.
Taking to Instagram to share the details of her wardrobe disarray, the 62-year-old star told fans her original dress, which featured a striking gingham print, was causing the cameras to strobe and televisions at home "go all funny".
"So a wardrobe crisis this morning!" Lorraine told fans. "My original dress choice was 'strobing' and making your TV go all funny so I’ve had a quick change - original dress @lkbennettlondon and new one @finerylondon."
The Scottish star looked stunning in her second dress, which featured a figure-flattering cut, circle skirt, puffed sleeves and chic pearl buttons down the bodice.
Lorraine looked lovely in her second wardrobe choice
Lorraine styled her brunette tresses in a bouncy blowdry, adding a metallic smokey eye and rosy blush to complement her ageless beauty glow.
"You look amazing in whatever... You are a female Benjamin Button," one fan sweetly commented, while another wrote: "I thought I was seeing things. Both beautiful dresses."
"Loved the gingham dress! I was wondering what happened to it after you changed lol," a third fan commented.
Luckily, the likes of you and I don't need to worry about the effects of strobing (even if we like to think we're living under the spotlight). Lorraine's first dress is the 'Saffron' cotton dress in a gorgeous gingham print from L.K.Bennett, and is available for £329.
Saffron Dress, £329, L.K.Bennett
A cool cotton shirt dress is perfect for pulling on when temperatures rise, and this fabulous frock will no doubt become a wardrobe staple during the warmer summer months.
Lorraine's second dress is from Finery London, available on Marks & Spencer for an affordable £89. The dress is described as "a midi dress with a stylish vintage-inspired feel."
Finery London Dress, £89, Marks & Spencer
It's cut to a flattering regular fit, with short puff sleeves and a chic collar. A waisted detail enhances the silhouette, and large pearl-look buttons give this piece an eye-catching finish. It's a win, win for us.
