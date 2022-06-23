Lorraine Kelly causes a stampede in gorgeous New Look dress – see photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly inspires us daily with her flattering fashion choices, and on Thursday she rocked a printed green dress from New Look, causing a total sell-out.

SEE: Lorraine Kelly's seriously bold shirt dress will make you do a double-take

The high street midi dress featured a fun polka dot meets leopard print design, with an alluring thigh split and flattering subtle puff sleeves – making it the perfect outfit choice for the warmer weather we've been having.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly suffers major wardrobe mishap live on air

Lorraine paired the lovely dress with open-toe heeled sandals and her usual naturally flawless makeup.

The presenter's fans were as taken by the dress as we are, with comments praising her accessible fashion choices. "Love the fact you wear high street so often. Big shout out for our high streets! You look fab as always," one said, while another commented: "You always look gorgeous... show off!"

SEE: Lorraine Kelly's sunshine yellow Boden dress needs to be in your wardrobe this summer

MORE: Lorraine Kelly stuns wearing cropped cardigan in the boldest colour

New Look's official Instagram account shared their joy at seeing Lorraine in their dress, writing: "You look amazing," causing fans to ask the brand when the dress will be back in stock, following the total sell-out.

Lorraine's New Look dress caused a stir

While we wait patiently for the high street hero to get the dress back in stock, here are some equally gorgeous alternatives to shop now.

Green Ditsy Floral Short Sleeve Midi Dress, £27.99, New Look

Green Spot Frill Shoulder Midi Dress, £25.99, New Look

Tall Green Animal Print Midi Shirt Dress, £29.99, New Look

Today isn't the first time fans have been dazzled by Lorraine's effortlessly chic wardrobe.

Just last week, the 62-year-old presenter looked fabulous in another head-to-toe high street ensemble, proving her enviable wardrobe is full of affordable finds.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.