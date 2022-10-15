Holly Willoughby amazes in the perfect new M&S dress - and it's £39

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby has once again wowed her fans with another flawless look - and we think this Marks & Spencer midi may be the ultimate dress for autumn.

The This Morning star took to Instagram to share a stunning snap in her figure-flattering tea dress with a striking animal print. Thankfully, the £39.50 M&S frock is still available to shop, but it's selling fast.

Animal print tea dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

The tea dress features vintage-style puffed sleeves with a round neck, lightly cinching at the waist for the most flattering silhouette. We love the deep pink tone which perfectly complements the animal print - and it's the perfect daywear dress for any occasion.

The ITV presenter teamed the dress with a black crossbody bag, styling her blonde hair in a loose up-do to round off the effortlessly chic look. As for her makeup, the mum-of-three opted for a soft glam look, with light winged eyeliner, a rosy blush and a matte pink lip. Stunning!

Holly teamed the animal print dress with a black crossbody bag

The 41-year-old shared the post on Instagram with the caption: "I don't know about you, but when it reaches this time of year, I'm still not quite ready to hang up my summer dresses. That's why I love this one from @marksandspencer that also comes in a darker print - perfect for wearing with a leather jacket, tights and boots when it's really chilly… make those summer dresses work harder! #AD #MyMarks."

Fans immediately rushed to the comments to share their love for the autumnal look. One wrote: "Bought this the other day! I love it!". Another added, "Beautiful as always!".

