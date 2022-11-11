We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that Holly Willoughby and Marks & Spencer are the perfect combination. They both just go together so perfectly, don't they?

READ: Holly Willoughby's majorly stylish Ghost dress has This Morning fans swooning

On Thursday evening, the blonde beauty gave the store a big shoutout on Instagram, as she was pictured posing in the brand's all new velvet suit which is perfect for Christmas. The tailored style looks incredible, especially teamed with a crisp ivory satin blouse.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby flaunts her stylish dress on This Morning

But, did you see her shoes? The mother-of-three donned the M&S Collection 'Velvet Knot Ankle Strap Platform Sandals' and we think you'll agree, they look so expensive! In fact, they really remind of the Saint Laurent 'Tribute' heels from back in the day.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's gold mini skirt will really turn your head

Priced at a very reasonable £39.50, the M&S site says of the style: "Complete your party look with these velvet sandals. Platform design with block high heels for a vintage-inspired feel. Knotted twist across the front adds sophisticated detail. The ankle strap features an easy buckle fastening."

Holly looked incredible in her M&S suit and heels

They also come in gunmetal grey, which is a welcome change from black.

M&S COLLECTION Velvet Knot Ankle Strap Platform Sandals, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

The This Morning star has been an ambassador for everyone's favourite high street store for a fair few years now. Speaking about the partnership, the blonde beauty said: "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it.

MORE: Holly Willoughby just wore double denim - and fans are all saying the same thing

"So it was a no-brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be real believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.